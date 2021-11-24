PEDRO, Ohio -- Hazley Matthews scored 20 points to lead Rock Hill (1-0) to a 65-34 victory over Symmes Valley (1-2) Tuesday night in girls high school basketball.
The Redwomen led 30-12 at halftime and put the game away with a 21-12 run in the third quarter.
Hadyn Bailey scored 16 points and Emma Harper 12 for Rock Hill. J'Lynn Risner grabbed 11 rebounds. Hailee Beckett led the Vikings with eight points.
SYMMES VALLEY 5 7 12 10 -- 34: Malone 5, Beckett 8, Ellison 3, Simpson 4, Cade 4, Thompson 5, Gordon 3, Day 2.
ROCK HILL 10 20 21 14 -- 65: Matney 1, H. Risner 4, Easterling 3, Matthews 20, Bailey 16, Kidd 2, J. Risner 7, Harper 12.
GALLIA ACADEMY 47, IRONTON ST. JOE 22: The Blue Angels used strong defense to defeat the Flyers at the Family Life Center in Ironton.
Gallia Academy held Ironton St. Joe star Bella Whaley to five points, all on free throws, in the season-opening triumph. The Blue Angels limited the Flyers (0-1) to two points in each of the second and third quarters to build a 37-13 lead.
Asia Griffin scored 12 points and Chanee Cremeens 10 for Gallia Academy. Laikin Unger paced Ironton St. Joe with six points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 13 9 15 10 -- 47: Reed 0, Wilcoxon 8, Hammons 6, Cremeens 10, Wilson 0, Patterson 2, Peck 7, Hout 0, Griffin 12.
IRONTON ST. JOE 9 2 2 9 -- 22: Whaley 5, Unger 6, Damron 4, Philabaun 4, Wilds 3, A. Weber 0, M. Weber 0, Jenkins 0, Litton 0.
