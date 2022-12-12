CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Dillon May scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Saturday to lead Wayne (2-0) to a 64-39 victory over Liberty-Harrison (1-2) in boys high school basketball.
Isaac Meddings and Ronnie Staley each scored 12 points for the Pioneers, who used a 20-5 run in the second quarter to pull away.
WHEELERSBURG 50, SOUTH WEBSTER 48: Caden Johnson scored off an offensive rebound with 1.2 seconds to play to lift the host Pirates past the Jeeps. Johnson scored 10 points, as did Connor Estep, to back Caleb Arthur's 11. Eli Roberts paced South Webster with 21 points. Will Collins scored 15.
SOUTH WEBSTER 8 13 12 15 -- 48: Bender 0, White 0, Shupert 11, Mault 1, Lower 0, Sommer 0, Roberts 21, Collins 15.
WHEELERSBURG 12 12 10 16 -- 50: Rucker 4, Estep 10, Mowery 3, Wright 6, Swords 0, Schwamburger 4, Arthur 11, Johnson 10, Stanley 2.
Girls basketball
ROCK HILL 42, WATERFORD 37: Hazley Matthews scored 18 points to help the Redwomen (6-1) beat the Wildcats (1-3) in the Alley Classic at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio. Matthews went 11 for 11 at the free throw line.
Rock Hill started slowly, trailing 18-14 at halftime, but outscored Waterford 15-7 in the third quarter and 13-12 in the fourth.
Avery Smithberger and Avery Wagner each led the Wildcats with seven points.
ROCK HILL 3 11 15 13 -- 42: Bailey 6, Easterling 0, Matthews 18, Hankins 5, H. Risner 6, Kidd 0, J. Risner 7.
DIXIE HEIGHTS 60, BOYD COUNTY 57: Sammy Berman scored 28 points and the Colonels (4-2) made all 11 of their foul shots in a triumph over the Lions in Summit, Kentucky. Jasmine Jordan led Boyd County with 27 points. Taylor Bartrum chipped in 13 points.
