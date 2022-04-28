SOUTH POINT, Ohio — West Virginia State signee Kaleigh Murphy went 4 for 6 with three runs batted in Wednesday to lead Coal Grove to a 15-1 rout of South Point in high school softball.
Murphy also earned the win, striking out 10 and walking one in hurling a three-hitter.
Jordyn Dale was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Abbie Deeds went 3 for 3, Jaden McComas 3 for 4 and Rylee Black 2 for 5. Katie Deeds drove in two runs. Allie Stidham was 2 for 3 for the Pointers.
LINCOLN COUNTY 10, ASHLAND 8 (8 innings): Lincoln County outdueled the host Kittens in a wild battle at Ashland.
The Panthers used an error and a three-run double to center field from Maci Lunsford to go ahead 10-6 before Ashland rallied back within two following run-scoring singles from Riley Harmon and Addi Laine. Meghan Stump got a line-out to shortstop with the tying runs on base to end the game.
Lincoln County led 3-0 before Ashland’s Alauna Troxler hit a three-run home run to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Ashland took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI triple by Brookelyn Duckwyler and a squeeze bunt by Grace Delaney, but Lincoln County answered with three runs on three consecutive singles in the top of the seventh before Jada Erwin knotted it at 6 with an RBI single to send it to extra innings.
Stump earned the win and knocked in two runs for the Panthers, who pounded out 13 hits.
ROCK HILL 2, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Isabelle Melvin pitched a six-hit shutout as the Redwomen (9-5) beat the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio. Charlee Long went 2 for 4 for Rock Hill. Maddi Meadows was 2 for 3 for Gallia Academy (9-7).
WAHAMA 4, ST. MARYS 0: Mikie Lieving whiffed 10 and swatted three hits as the Falcons (19-2) topped the Blue Devils (13-8). Amber Wolfe and Morgan Christian each had two hits.
SOUTHERN 12, SOUTH GALLIA 3: Kassidy Chaney smashed a two-run homer, whacked four hits and plated four runs to rally the Tornadoes past the Rebels in Racine, Ohio. Lauren Smith and Cassidy Roderus smacked three hits each. Kamry Roush and Chloe Rizer each added two hits. Payton Halley knocked three hits for South Gallia. Jessie Rutt and Leah Skdimore each had two hits. Sydni Hornsby drove in two runs.
RACELAND 10, GREENUP COUNTY 2: Bryna Wellman was 2 for 4 with two RBIS and Reagan Mackie hit a home run to lead the Rams (9-10) past the Musketeers (4-13) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Kaitlyn Kartchner went 3 for 4 and Kalli Vance 2 for 4. Maddie Steele went 2 for 3 with a homer for Greenup County.
Baseball
COAL GROVE 5, SOUTH POINT 4: Conner Harrison hit a three-run home run and A.J. Daniels a solo homer as the Hornets rallied by the Pointers in 10 innings.
PORTSMOUTH 7, IRONTON 6: The Trojans scored twice in the eighth inning and held on to beat the host Fighting Tigers. Daewin Spence was the winning pitcher. Vinnie Lonardo picked up a save. Reade Pendleton went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Tyler Duncan was 3 for 5 and Drew Roe 2 for 5. For Ironton, Brady Moatz was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Trevor Kleinman went 3 for 4 and Jon Wylie 3 for 5.
GREENUP COUNTY 13, ASHLAND 5: Hunter Clevenger drove in four runs on two hits to help the Musketeers (15-8) defeat the host Tomcats (6-13). Dakota Tuel knocked in a pair of runs. Matthew Boggs smacked three hits. Elijah Hankins, Carson Wireman and Brock Kitchen had two hits apiece.
SOUTHERN 16, SOUTH GALLIA 2: Derek Griffin fanned 10 as the Tornadoes (8-3) clobbered the Rebels (2-8) in Racine, Ohio. Brayden Otto drove in three runs on two hits. Will Wickline, Griphon Thomas and Brandon Laudermilt drove in two runs apiece.