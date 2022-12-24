HUNTINGTON — Quasim Oden made a 3-point shot at the buzzer to lift Grace Christian to a 52-49 triumph over Fayetteville Academy Friday in boys high school basketball.
Julien King scored 14 points for the Soldiers. Oden scored 12.
COURT HOUSE 65, GALLIA ACADEMY 59: Tanner Lemaster scored 24 points to help Washington Court House (10-1) beat the Blue Devils in Centenary, Ohio. Garrett Rickman and Isaiah Hathcock each scored 12 points for the Blue Lions. John Wall chipped in 10 points. Jance Lambert paced Gallia Academy with 18 points Kenyon Franklin and Isaac Clary each scored 16.
Girls basketball
SOUTH GALLIA 69, EASTERN-MEIGS 55: The Rebels jumped to an 18-7 lead and rolled to a victory over the Eagles in Reedsville, Ohio. Madison Summers led South Gallia with 21 points. Morgan Lyons scored 18 points and Tori Triplett 13. Sydney Reynolds scored 23 and Erica Durst 15 for Eastern.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.