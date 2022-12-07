SOUTH POINT, Ohio — New Chesapeake coach Steven Ater won his Ohio Valley Conference debut 41-37 over South Point on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball.
The Panthers (1-1 overall, 1-0 OVC) controlled the pace and used a 15-8 closing run to overcome a 29-26 deficit. Dannie Maynard scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Caleb Lovely paced the Pointers (2-1, 0-1) with 17 points.
CHESAPEAKE 14 6 6 15 -- 41: Cox 2, Maynard 15, Shockley 2, Daniels 7, Henderson 0, Oldaker 4, Thacker 5, Skeens 6.
SOUTH POINT 12 6 11 8 -- 37: Lovely 17, Smith 2, Wilburn 0, Haney 5, Vance 4, Ermalovich 2, Dornon 4, Childers 3.
WAYNE 75, WAHAMA 56: Sean Meddings won his first game as the Pioneers coach, beating the White Falcons in Wayne. Zane Adkins scored 21 points, all on 3-point shots, for the Pioneers. Isaac Meddings scored 21 points and Isaiah Lowe 11. Ronnie Staley made 10 assists. Sawyer VanMatre led Wahama with 19 points. Ethan Gray scored 16 and Alex Hardwick 10.
WAHAMA 9 18 16 13 -- 56: Zuspan 0, Hardwick 10, Lloyd 8, Rickard 3, Gray 16,
WAYNE 19 16 23 17 -- 75: Z. Adkins 21, Meddings 20, Staley 8, Lowe 11, May 4, C. Adkins 2, Marcum 9.
COAL GROVE 72, PORTSMOUTH 71: Owen Johnson made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Hornets over the host Trojans. Johnson scored 39 points, Elijah Dillon 14 and Dryzen Mullens 12. Devon Lattimore scored 29 points and Kenny Sanderlin 24 for Portsmouth.
COAL GROVE 14 21 17 20 -- 72: Gipson 0, Simpson 0, J. Turner 0, Davis 5, Mullens 12, Dillon 14, Johnson 39, Frecka 2, K. Tuner 0.
PORTSMOUTH 11 25 13 22 -- 71: Breech 0, McKinley 3, Duncan 3, Sanderlin 24, Lattimore 29, Livingston 6, Cobb 1, Lewis 3, Stine 0, Berry 2.
ASHLAND 89, FAIRVIEW 63: The Tomcats were strong Z to A in a victory over the Eagles in Anderson Gym. Zander Carter scored 24 points and Asher Adkins 16 for Ashland. Tanner Johnson led Fairview with 21 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 57, IRONTON ST. JOE 44: The Vikings (1-2 overall, 1-2 Southern Ohio Conference) raced to a 25-11 lead and rolled to a victory in Williow Wood, Ohio. Ethan Smith scored 15 points and snatched 11 rebounds for Symmes Valley. Braden Corn scored 11 points. Hunter Staton scored 20 points and Erikai Jackson 11 for the Flyers (0-2, 0-1).
IRONTON ST. JOE 3 8 24 9 -- 44: Medinger 0, Deborde 0, Stephens 0, Jackson 11, Balestra 2, Brown 2, Rowe 3, Neal 0, Staton 20, Coleman 6.
SYMMES VALLEY 12 13 15 16 -- 57: Ross 2, Corn 11, Cade 6, Simpkins 2, Taylor 5, Beckett 6, Saunders 8, Smith 15, Jones 2.
ROCK HILL 55, GREENUP COUNTY 42: Brayden Adams scored 25 points and Blake Porter 11 as the Redmen (2-0) topped the Musketeers (0-2) in Pedro, Ohio. R.J. Veech scored 12 points for Greenup County.
GREENUP COUNTY 7 20 9 6 -- 42: Adkins 6, Underwood 8, Veech 12, Perkins 8, Chandler 6, Gannon 0, Taylor 0, Boggs 0, Gibson 2.
ROCK HILL 18 9 21 7 -- 55: Doddridge 8, Griffith 0, Snavely 2, Adams 25, Cox 0, Day 9, Porter 11.
RUSSELL 55, WEST CARTER 43: Damon Charles scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half as the Red Devils (2-1) defeated the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Carson Blum and Noah Quinn scored 13 points each. Coy Maddix scored nine for West Carter (0-3).
Girls basketball
ASHLAND 86, GEORGE WASHINGTON 52: The Kittens made 37 of 69 shots (53.6%) in a rout of the Patriots in Charleston. Ella Sellars scored 27 points, handed out nine assists and made four steals. Kenleigh Woods scored 20 points. Jaidyn Gulley scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made six steals.
COAL GROVE 32, GALLIA ACADEMY 25: The Hornets (3-2 overall, 1-2 OVC) won despite making just nine of 35 shots, two of 16 from three-point range, in Centenary, Ohio. Kinsey Keeney led Coal Grove with nine points. Kenya Pack and Maggie Davis each scored six points for the Blue Angels (0-4, 0-3).
ROCK HILL 47, IRONTON 45: Hazley Matthews went 8 for 8 at the free throw line as the Redwomen (4-1 overall, 3-0 OVC) overcame a six-point deficit in the last two minutes in Pedro, Ohio. Matthews scored 20 points. Peyton Deer paced the Fighting Tigers (1-3, 1-2) with 13 points. Evan Williams scored 11 and Chasity Cecil 10.
IRONTON 8 12 16 9 -- 45: Deer 13, Williams 11, Carpenter 0, C. Cecil 10, Morgan 9, White 2.
ROCK HILL 14 9 8 16 -- 47: Bailey 5, Scott 0, Easterling 9, Matthews 20, Hankins 0, J. Risner 9, H. Risner 4.
GREEN 42, HANNAN 21: The Bobcats overcame a flu-depleted lineup to beat the Wildcats. Alex Smith led Green with 14 points. Mylee Brown scored 12 and Katelinn Satterfield 11.
IRONTON ST. JOE 34, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 13: Gracie Damron scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help the host Flyers (1-1 overall, 1-1 SOC) beat the Tartans. Lanie Lewis led East with eight points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 3 0 4 6 -- 13: Lewis 8, Pelfrey 2, Steele 0, Shope 0, Fitzgerald 3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 14 8 9 3 -- 34: Damron 14, Philabaun 5, Sutton 4, Murray 5, A. Weber 2, M. Weber 4.
SOUTH GALLIA 48, WATERFORD 33: The Rebels (4-0) used an early 23-2 run to defeat the defending Division IV state champion Wildcats in Mercerville, Ohio. Emma Clary scored 15 points and Tori Triplett 13 for South Gallia. Avery Wagner led Waterford with 13 points.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 73, LETCHER COUNTY 60: Kensley Feltner scored 43 points and snared 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat the Cougars in Ermine, Kentucky. Feltner made 14 of 18 shots. Sophie Adkins scored 14 points.