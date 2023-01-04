IRONTON — South Point made 11 of 12 free throws, 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter, on their way to a 56-49 victory over Ironton in boys high school basketball Tuesday at the Conley Center.
“The kids played a good game,” Pointers coach Travis Wise said. “We struggled a little to score early, but we handled their pressure and made free throws late.”
South Point (7-3 overall, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) used a balanced attack. Xander Dornon and Jordan Ermalovich each scored 12 points. Caleb Lovely and Jaxon Vance each scored 11. Shaun Terry led the Fighting Tigers (3-3, 1-1) with 18 points. Braden Schreck scored 14.
SOUTH POINT 14 14 14 14 — 56: Lovely 11, Childers 2, Vance 11, Ermalovich 12, Dornon 12, Smith 3, Wilburn 0, Haney 5, Hanshaw 0, Childers 0.
IRONTON 15 14 10 10 — 49: Barnes 2, Terry 18, Wilson 4, Schreck 14, White 8, Felder 0, Carpenter 3.
CHESAPEAKE 48, COAL GROVE 30: The host Panthers held the Hornets to 10 points in the second half and improved to 4-6 overall, 2-2 in the OVC. Dannie Maynard led Chesapeake, which led 23-20 at halftime, with 25 points. Owen Johnson paced Coal Grove (3-7, 2-3) with 13 points.
COAL GROVE 8 12 5 5 — 30: Gipson 0, Jenkins 0, Murphy 0, Turer 0, Davis 3, Mullens 8, Dillon 2, Brammer 0, Johnson 13, Harmon 0, Frecka 0, Turner 4.
CHESAPEAKE 9 14 13 12 — 48: Kerns 0, Cox 9, Perkins 6, Maynard 25, Chockley 6, Oldaker 0, Thacker 2, Harris 0, Collins 0, Skeens 0.
PORTSMOUTH 52, ROCK HILL 48: Devon Lattimore’s 27 points lifted the Trojans (4-5 overall, 2-3 OVC) to a triumph over the Redmen (5-3, 1-3) in Pedro, Ohio. Blake Porter scored 20 points and Noah Doddridge 11 for Rock Hill.
PORTSMOUTH 11 13 13 15 — 52: Lewis 0, Lattimore 27, Breech 0, Duncan 3, Sanderlin 7, Livingston 4, Stine 4, Berry 7.
ROCK HILL 9 12 14 13 — 48: Doddridge 11, Griffith 4, Adams 4, Cox 5, Day 4, Porter 20.
PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 67, BOYD COUNTY 58: Jaylan Rigdon scored 27 points to help the Hawks (8-4) beat the Lions in Eastern, Kentucky. Jaden Stewart scored 21 points. Griffin Taylor and Rhett Holbrook each scored 13 points for Boyd County (11-3). Jason Ellis and Cole Hicks each chipped in 11 points.
PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 13 14 20 20 — 67: Rigdon 27, P. Compton 9, Stewart 21, Biliter 2, Crum 3, Owens 5, Adams 0, Reynolds 0.
BOYD COUNTY 14 11 16 17 — 58: Hicks 11, Spurlock 9, Ellis 11, Taylor 13, R. Holbrook 13, T. Holbrook 1, Martin 0.
RUSSELL 46, EAST CARTER 41: Damon Charles scored 17 points and Caleb Rimmer grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the Red Devils (12-3) over the Raiders (6-6) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Blake Hall scored 16 points for East Carter. Ty Scott scored 11 and Tate Scott 10.
EAST CARTER 4 9 14 14 — 41: Ty Scott 11, Ta. Scott 10, Goodman 2, Skaggs 2, Hall 16.
RUSSELL 9 14 9 14 — 46: Charles 17, Fleming 7, Rimmer 6, Neel 6, Blum 5, G. Carter 3, Z. Carter 2.
FAIRVIEW 85, ADAMS CHRISTIAN 26: The Kentucky Eagles (5-6) raced to a 42-9 lead and clobbered the Ohio Eagles in West Union, Ohio. Bubba Day led Fairview with 21 points. Tanner Johnson scored 19 and Mitch Cox 12. Mason Williams paced Adams Christian with 11 points.
Girls basketball
HURRICANE 70, RIVERSIDE 36: Alexandra Anderson scored 18 points and Maggie Oduor 17 to lead the Redskins by the Warriors. Maddy Young chipped in 12 points for Hurricane.
BOYD COUNTY 66, PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 46: Jasmine Jordan and Emilee Neese each scored 15 points and Taylor Bartrum 14 as the Lions (10-2) topped the Hawks in Eastern, Kentucky. Emalie Tackett led Pike County Central (4-7) with 20 points.
PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 9 6 15 16 — 46: Tackett 20, Bowman 4, H. May 8, Hess 9, Hamilton 2, A. May 3, Stanley 0, Fleming 0, Johnson 0.
BOYD COUNTY 7 19 21 19 — 66: J. Ray 4, Bartrum 14, S. Stevens 7, Opell 7, Jordan 15, Neese 15, Moore 2, S. Gilbert 2, M. Stevens 0, Hamilton 0, G. Gilbert 0, A. Ray 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 68, BELFRY 35: The Bulldogs jumped to a 20-5 lead and routed the Pirates in Eastern, Kentucky. Kensley Feltner led Lawrence County (10-3) with 32 points. Sophie Adkins scored 15. Clara McNamee led Belfry (7-6) with 16 points.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 20 9 27 12 — 68: Feltner 32, Curnutte 4, Ward 8, Adkins 15, Holt 1, Maynard 3, Patton 5, Nelson 0, Stafford 0, Artrip 0, See 0, Kitts 0.
BELFRY 5 11 10 9 — 35: Stanley 6, Warren 2, McNamee 16, Maynard 3, Deboard 1, Oliver 2, Meade 1, Thornsbury 0, Hairston 0.