South Point’s Caleb Lovely (0) looks to pass around Ironton’s Tayden Carpenter during a high school basketball game Tuesday at the Conley Center in Ironton.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — South Point made 11 of 12 free throws, 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter, on their way to a 56-49 victory over Ironton in boys high school basketball Tuesday at the Conley Center.

“The kids played a good game,” Pointers coach Travis Wise said. “We struggled a little to score early, but we handled their pressure and made free throws late.”

