IRONTON — Jonah Arnett scored 14 points and Parker Ison 13 as Raceland beat Grace Christian 80-57 Saturday in boys high school basketball in Ironton St. Joe’s Flyer Invitational at the Parrish Life Center.
Christian Large and Connor Thacker each scored 12 points for Raceland (5-3). Jules Farrow chipped in 10 points. Johnny Holderby led the Soldiers (1-6) with 17 points. Dave Wiebe scored 13 and Luke Tanner 12.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 9 17 15 16 — 57: Tanner 12, Holderby 17, Wiebe 13, Johnson 4, Bailey 2, Nicholas 0, Bailey 2, Jones 2, Ray 2, Tran 3, Messenger 2.
IRONTON 64, IRONTON ST. JOE 39: Shaun Terry scored 29 points to lead the Fighting Tigers past the host Flyers in the championship game of the Flyer Invitational. Ironton (2-0) used a 30-0 run in the first half to take a big lead, then held off St. Joe (3-3). Wesley Neal paced the Flyers with 10 points.
GREEN 53, SYMMES VALLEY 50: Levi Sampson scored 29 points and Levi Waddell 13 as the Bobcats (6-2) beat the Vikings (1-4) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Josh Saunders and Aleck Beckett led Symmes Valley with 14 points each. Braden Corn scored 10.
GREEN 14 12 18 9 — 53: Blevins 2, Sampson 29, Knapp 3, Waddell 13, G. McBee 6, Salyers 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 18 9 10 13 — 50: Corn 10, Cade 0, Smith 7, Beckett 14, Ross 0, Saunders 14, Jones 5.
Girls basketball
DUBLIN COFFMAN 50, CABELL MIDLAND 37: The Shamrocks (4-3) outscored the Knights 26-14 in the middle two quarters to prevail in the Battle in the 614 Shootout at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus. Josie Graves led Cabell Midland (4-1) with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jayda Allie scored 11 points. Keiryn McGuff led Dublin Coffman with 20 points.
COAL GROVE 35, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 26: The Hornets outscored the Indians 15-0 in the second quarter of a victory in Ironton St. Joe’s Flyer Invitational at the Parrish Life Center in Ironton. Kelsey Fraley and Kinsley Keeney each scored 10 points to lead Coal Grove. Lexi Morrow paced Lucasville Valley with 13 points.
COAL GROVE 7 15 6 7 — 35: Fraley 10, Keeney 10, Pauley 0, Noel 0, A. Hicks 7,Collins 0, Guy 0, Keaton 6, J. Hicks 2, Lambert 0, Deeds 0.
SOUTH WEBSTER 52, ROCK HILL 46: The host Jeeps rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the Redwomen (8-2). Skylar Zimmerman scored 21 points for South Webster (5-4). Bella Claxon chipped in 11 points. Hazley Matthews scored 14 points and Hadyn Bailey 12 for Rock Hill.
ROCK HILL 15 12 7 12 — 46: Bailey 12, Easterling 6, Matthews 14, Hankins 3, H. Risner 2, Kidd 2, J. Risner 7
