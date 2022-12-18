The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221219-hds-hs roundup.jpg
Grace Christian’s Luke Tanner splits Raceland defenders Jacob Waller (10) and Connor Thacker (24) Saturday during a high school basketball game at the Family Life Center in Ironton, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Jonah Arnett scored 14 points and Parker Ison 13 as Raceland beat Grace Christian 80-57 Saturday in boys high school basketball in Ironton St. Joe’s Flyer Invitational at the Parrish Life Center.

Christian Large and Connor Thacker each scored 12 points for Raceland (5-3). Jules Farrow chipped in 10 points. Johnny Holderby led the Soldiers (1-6) with 17 points. Dave Wiebe scored 13 and Luke Tanner 12.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

