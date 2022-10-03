PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Rock Hill’s boys and River Valley’s girls won team titles at the Portsmouth Invitational cross country meet Saturday.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Rock Hill’s boys and River Valley’s girls won team titles at the Portsmouth Invitational cross country meet Saturday.
The Redmen finished with 30 points.
Manchester was second with 95, and Oak Hill third with 108, followed by Northwest 121, Wheelersburg 154, River Valley 161, Huntington-Ross 181, Peebles 186, North Adams 193, Lucasville Valley 254 and Portsmouth West 265.
Charlie Putnam of Portsmouth won the individual title in 15:52.0.
Mitch Green of Waverly was second in 16:11. Sam Simpson and Connor Blagg were third and fourth, respectively, in 17:19.0 and 17:27.0.
The Raiders won the girls championship with 31 points.
Wheelersburg was second with 49, ahead of Huntington-Ross with 68, Rock Hill 84 and Green 140.
Sam Seas of Peebles won the individual crown in 19:26.
Abigail Heffernan of River Valley placed second in 20:38. Amanda Salmons of Wheelersburg ran third in 20:41.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10, PORTSMOUTH 0: Carson Wamsley scored three goals and Maddux Camden and Keagen Daniels two each as the Blue Devils (12-0-1 overall, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference) clobbered the Trojans (2-10, 0-7) in Centenary, Ohio.
Luke Sisson, Loagen Drummond and Nate Youngue also scored.
