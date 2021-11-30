SOUTH POINT 12 8 10 10 -- 40: Jones 2, Ermalovich 17, Mitchell 13, Sadler 2, Bruton 5, Staley 1.
WHEELERSBURG 66, SOUTH WEBSTER 55: Makenna Walker and Alaina Keeney each scored 21 points as the Pirates defeated the host Jeeps in a Southern Ohio Conference game.
Madison Whitaker scored 10 points for Wheelersburg (3-0 overall, 2-0 SOC). Bri Claxon paced South Webster (0-1) with 30 points.
RIVER VALLEY 56, SOUTHERN 36: The Raiders jumped to a 29-9 lead and improved to 3-0 with a win over the Tornadoes (0-1) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Freshman Haylee Eblin led River Valley with 13 points. Kayla Evans scored 24 points for Southern.
MEIGS 58, EASTERN-MEIGS 53: Jennifer Parker's layup with 8 seconds to play secured the Marauders' victory over the Eagles in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Eastern-Meigs trailed 56-53 after a Juli Durst basket with 18 seconds left, but couldn't draw closer.
Mallory Hawley led Meigs (2-0) with 17 points. Andrea Mahr scored 15. Rylee Lisle snared 10 rebounds. Durst led Eastern-Meigs with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Hope Reed scored 10 points.
Boys basketball
PORTSMOUTH 80, HILLSBORO CHRISTIAN 40: The Trojans (2-0) outscored the Crusaders 47-15 in the second half to pull away for a victory at the Trojan Coliseum. Kenny Sanderlin led Portsmouth with 20 points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Fairview at Portsmouth girls basketball Tuesday will be a 7 p.m. tip-off, a change from 7:30.
