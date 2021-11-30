The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rock Hill's JLynn Risner scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Monday to lift the Redwomen to a 57-29 victory over Chesapeake in Pedro, Ohio.

PEDRO, Ohio — JLynn Risner scored 13 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Monday to lead Rock Hill to a 57-29 victory over Chesapeake in Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball.

Hazley Matthews scored 17 points for the Redwomen (2-0 overall, 1-0 OVC). Hadyn Bailey scored 12 points.

Chesapeake fell to 0-1. 

"We didn't play real well the first half," Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey said. "The second half, our girls came out and focused and played their game."

IRONTON 42, GALLIA ACADEMY 27: Isabell Morgan scored 12 points to help the Fighting Tigers (2-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) to a triumph over the Blue Angels (2-2, 0-1).

PORTSMOUTH 47, SOUTH POINT 40: Daysha Reid scored 26 points to lead the host Trojans (2-1 overall, 1-0 OVC) past the Pointers (0-2, 0-1).

Amya Carr scored 11 points for Portsmouth, which led 29-20 at halftime. Elizabeth Ermalovich paced South Point with 17 points. Sarah Mitchell scored 13.

PORTSMOUTH 17 12 14 4 -- 47: Cheatham 7, Trinidad 3, Reid 26, Carr 11.

SOUTH POINT 12 8 10 10 -- 40: Jones 2, Ermalovich 17, Mitchell 13, Sadler 2, Bruton 5, Staley 1. 

WHEELERSBURG 66, SOUTH WEBSTER 55: Makenna Walker and Alaina Keeney each scored 21 points as the Pirates defeated the host Jeeps in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

Madison Whitaker scored 10 points for Wheelersburg (3-0 overall, 2-0 SOC). Bri Claxon paced South Webster (0-1) with 30 points.

RIVER VALLEY 56, SOUTHERN 36: The Raiders jumped to a 29-9 lead and improved to 3-0 with a win over the Tornadoes (0-1) in Bidwell, Ohio.

Freshman Haylee Eblin led River Valley with 13 points. Kayla Evans scored 24 points for Southern.

MEIGS 58, EASTERN-MEIGS 53: Jennifer Parker's layup with 8 seconds to play secured the Marauders' victory over the Eagles in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Eastern-Meigs trailed 56-53 after a Juli Durst basket with 18 seconds left, but couldn't draw closer.

Mallory Hawley led Meigs (2-0) with 17 points. Andrea Mahr scored 15. Rylee Lisle snared 10 rebounds. Durst led Eastern-Meigs with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Hope Reed scored 10 points.

Boys basketball

PORTSMOUTH 80, HILLSBORO CHRISTIAN 40: The Trojans (2-0) outscored the Crusaders 47-15 in the second half to pull away for a victory at the Trojan Coliseum. Kenny Sanderlin led Portsmouth with 20 points. 

SCHEDULE CHANGES: Fairview at Portsmouth girls basketball Tuesday will be a 7 p.m. tip-off, a change from 7:30.

REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report scores by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

