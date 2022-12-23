The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SPRING VALLEY — Clay Robertson scored 27 points, issued eight assists, grabbed six rebounds and made four steals to lead Spring Valley to an 86-75 victory over Tug Valley Thursday in boys high school basketball.

The Timberwolves (4-1) trailed early, but took a 40-37 lead into halftime and pulled away in the second half. Ty Smith scored 19 points. Tate Adkins scored 12 points, snared six rebounds and handed out six assists. Colten Caldwell scored 12 points. Ashton Davis and Joey Gollihue each scored 17 points for the Panthers. Buddy Marcum scored 14 and Kaden Hale 11.

