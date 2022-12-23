SPRING VALLEY — Clay Robertson scored 27 points, issued eight assists, grabbed six rebounds and made four steals to lead Spring Valley to an 86-75 victory over Tug Valley Thursday in boys high school basketball.
The Timberwolves (4-1) trailed early, but took a 40-37 lead into halftime and pulled away in the second half. Ty Smith scored 19 points. Tate Adkins scored 12 points, snared six rebounds and handed out six assists. Colten Caldwell scored 12 points. Ashton Davis and Joey Gollihue each scored 17 points for the Panthers. Buddy Marcum scored 14 and Kaden Hale 11.
SPRING VALLEY 20 20 21 25 -- 86: Robertson 27, Adkins 12, Caldwell 12, Larson 2, Mosser 0, Smith 19, Hazlett 6, Ward 0, Grime 0, Fuller 0, Meredith 0.
TUG VALLEY 21 17 17 20 -- 75: Davis 17, Golihue 17, Ferris 3, Wagoner 2, Marcum 14, Elia 3, Preece 1, Hale 11.
FAIRLAND 52, LUCAS 45: The Dragons (5-2) outscored the Cubs 23-11 in the third quarter on their way to a victory in the Wendy's Holiday Hoopla at Mount Vernon (Ohio) Nazarene University. Will Davis scored 14 points and Brody Buchanan 13 for Fairland. Chase Allen added 11 points. Logan Toms paced Lucas (5-1) with 17 points.
LUCAS 4 11 11 14 -- 45: Church 6, L. Toms 17, Diehl 6, Culler 6, C. Toms 7, Antrican 0, Smollen 0, Burtscher 3.
FAIRLAND 10 11 23 8 -- 52: Davis 14, Allen 11, Martin 0, Thacker 4, Lykins 3, Leep 4, Fransen 3, Smith 0, Buchanan 13.
BOYD COUNTY 109, PRESTONSBURG 79: The Lions (9-1) scored 51 points in the first half and 58 in the second to rout the host Blackcats (6-3). Cole Hicks scored 27 points for Boyd County. Griffin Taylor scored 20 and Jacob Spurlock 17. Jason Ellis and Alex Martin each scored 16. Connor Napier led Prestonsburg with 22 points. Brian Halbert scored 11. Braxton Keathley and Wes Salisbury each chipped in 10.
BOYD COUNTY 26 25 26 32 -- 109: Hicks 27, SPurlock 17, Ellis 16, Taylor 20, R. Holbrook 2, T. Holbrook 2, Martin 16, Smith 2, Wheeler 2, Jones 3, Huff 3, Crum 0.
PRESTONSBURG 20 18 17 24 -- 79: Salisbury 10, J. SLone 8, K. Allen 5, Napier 22, Halbert 11, Varney 8, Keathley 10, Lawson 5, Stidham 0.
ASHLAND 68, PIKE CENTRAL 45: Zander Carter scored 20 points to help the Tomcats (6-4) beat the Hawks (6-3) in Pikeville, Kentucky. Tucker Conway scored 15 points and Rheyce Deboard 14 for Ashland. Jaden Stewart scored 21 points for Pike County Central. Jaylon Rigdon added 10 points.
PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 7 15 11 12 -- 45: Rigdon 10, Compton 7, Reynolds 2, Stewart 21, Stafford 3, Owens 2, Adams 0, Stanifur 0, Crum 0, Darnell 0, Biliter 0, Porter 0, Lockard 0.
ASHLAND 16 18 17 17 -- 68: Conway 15, Adkins 1, Deboard 14, Davis 6, Carter 20, Lalonde 6, Jennings 4, Strader 2, C. Davis 0, Lyons 0, Clarke 0, Freize 0, Mayor 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 41, WARREN 32:: Isaac Clary scored 17 points and Brody Fellure 10 as the Blue Devils (7-1) knocked off the Warriors (5-4) in Centenary, Ohio. Julian Stadfleman led Warren with 14 points.
TYLER CONSOLIDATED 65, WAHAMA 44: Connor Bailey scored 19 points to help the Knights overcome an early deficit and beat the White Falcons in Mason, West Virginia. Brady Strode scored 14 points and Hayden Brown 10 for Tyler Consolidated. Sawyer Vanmatre led Wahama with 15 points. Josiah Lloyd and Alex Hardwick each scored 10.
Girls basketball
FRANKLIN COUNTY 80, ASHLAND 73: Juliana Frazee scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to pace the Eagles (8-1) by the Kittens (8-3) in the Assumption Christmas Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. Logan Kennedy scored 18 points and Rachel Shropshire 16. Jaidyn Gulley scored 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, issued eight assists and made five steals for Ashland. Kenleigh Woods scored 17 and Ella Sellars 10.
BOYD COUNTY WINS TWO: The Lions won the championship of the Gateway Holiday Classic in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Boyd County beat Madison Southern 72-50 in the semifinal and Montgomery County 61-53 in the title game. Emilee Neese scored 17 points, Jasmine Jordan 13 and Sophie Stevens 10 for Boyd County (7-1) vs. the Indians. Hayden Barrier led Montgomery County (8-3), which topped Lewis County 67-33 in the semifinals, with 31 points.
BOYD COUNTY 15 14 15 17 -- 61: J. Ray 5, Bartrum 8, S. Stevens 10, Opell 4, Jordan 13, Neese 17, Hamilton 4.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY 23 7 10 13 -- 53: Dillon 9, Oney 4, Purvis 4, Barrier 31, Harris 5.
PORTSMOUTH 64, FAIRVIEW 25: The Trojans raced to a 23-5 lead and clobbered the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky. Sienna Allen led Portsmouth with 22 points. Daysha Reid scored 11. Kiera Loving scored 15 points and snatched 12 rebounds to lead Fairview.
PORTSMOUTH 23 15 19 7 -- 64: Cheatham 7, Sienna Allen 22, Reid 11, Carr 0, Mays 8, Meadows 0, ANkrom 8, Cantrell 8.
FAIRVIEW 5 6 8 6 -- 25: Ashton 0, M. Loving 3, k. Loving 15, Moore 2, Caskey 1, Ruley 1, Vanbibber 2.
WAHAMA 56, MILLER 38: Casey Tennant scored 11 points and Elissa Huffman 10 as the White Falcons (3-3) beat the Falcons (0-11) in the Mothman Tournament in Mason, West Virginia. Amber Wolfe and Fiona VanMatre each pulled down 10 rebounds. Olivia Dishon led Miller with 17 points.
POINT PLEASANT 30, SOUTHERN 29: The Big Blacks (3-4) beat the Tornadoes (4-9) despite failing to score in the first quarter. Bella Tolliver led Point Pleasant with 12 points. Kierten Rose paced Southern with 10 points. Kianna Rose snagged 12 rebounds.