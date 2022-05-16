FLATWOODS, Ky. -- Russell High School's boys and girls won Eastern Kentucky Conference track and field championships Saturday at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
The girls edged runner-up Boyd County 104-100.5. Fleming County was third with 96. The Red Devils boys edged Boyd County and Greenup County.
Bethany Allen, a freshman, led Russell's girls with 25 points. David Harless paced the boys with a school-record shot put throw of 51 feet, 10.5 inches. topping a mark set in 1974.
Softball
ASHLAND WINS TWO: Ashland ended the regular season with a 7-3 victory over Raceland and 5-4 triumph over Pikeville.
Jenna Delaney drove in two runs on two hits and Erin Patrick smacked two hits against the Rams. Alauna Troxler hit a home run and knocked in two runs. Katie Samuel was the winning pitcher.
Delaney homered against the Blackcats. Jada Erwin earned the win and whacked two hits. Erin Patrick had two hits to lead the Kittens.
Baseball
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 12, JACKSON CITY 7: Allan Boss and Christian Blevins each knocked in two runs as the Royals (11-9) clinched their first winning season since 1997. Blevins picked up the win and had three hits. Brennan Stephens also had three hits.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Cabell Midland picked up a home baseball game vs. Logan at 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
