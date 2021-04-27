SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Kaylee Salyer struck out 13 batters and allowed four hits as Fairland defeated South Point 4-2 Monday in high school softball.
Salyer also drove in a run on a squeeze bunt. Brenna Reedy had two runs batted in. Kaydee Brumfield hit a sacrifice fly as the Dragons took a 4-0 lead. Katie Pruitt went 3 for 4. Chloe VonVille was 2 for 2, Libby Judge 2 for 3 and Emily Bowen 2 for 4.
Kimrie Staley hit a home run and Jill Aylsworth hit a sacrifice fly for the Pointers.
FAIRLAND 013 000 0 — 4 10 0
SOUTH POINT 001 100 0 — 2 4 2
Salyer and Black; Perkins and Staley.
Hitting: (F) Pruett 3-4, Bowen 2-4, Reedy 3B 2 RBIm Judge 2-3 2B, VonVille 2-2; (SP) Aylsworth 2B, Staley HR.
IRONTON WINS PAIR: Keegan Moore fanned 14 as the Fighting Tigers (19-3 overall, 9-1 Ohio Valley Conference) beat host Coal Grove 4-1.
Ironton broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth inning as Kylee Richendollar singled in Kaitlyn Williams, Braylin Wallace cross the plate on a wild pitch, and Emily Weber’s sacrifice fly brought in Bella Sorbilli. Moore went 3 for 3 and Sorbilli 2 for 3. Jaidyn Griffith was 2 for 2 for Coal Grove. Kaleigh Murphy struck out 12.
Moore went 3 for 3, hit two home runs, had five RBI and was the winner as Ironton beat visiting Gallia Academy 10-1. Emily Weber was 3 for 4, Jada Rogers 2 for 3 with two RBI and Graycie Brammer 2 for 5.
COAL GROVE 001 000 0 — 1 5 1
IRONTON 010 003 x — 4 8 1
Moore and Brammer; Murphy and Griffith.
Hitting: (I) Moore 3-3 2B, Sorbilli 2-3 2B; (CG) Griffith 2-2.
GALLIA ACADEMY 001 00 — 1 3 7
IRONTON 301 151 — 11 11 0
Barnette, Ehman (5) and Meadows; Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (GA) Mathie 2B; (I) Brammer 2-5, Moore 3-3 2 HR 5 RBI, Richendollar 2B, Weber 3-4 Rogers 2-3 2B 2 RBI.
ROCK HILL 7, FAIRLAND 3: The Redwomen scored five runs in the fifth inning to beat the Dragons in Rome Township, Ohio.
Kylee Howard picked up the win. Tabbi Miller was 2 for 4 and drove in two. Nevaeh Hackworth went 2 for 4. Emmi Stevens had two RBI. Emily Bowen went 3 for 4 for Fairland.
ROCK HILL 000 501 1 — 7 9 4
FAIRLAND 000 120 0 — 3 6 4
Howard and Hanshaw; Salyer, Clark (7) and Black.
Hitting: (RH) Miller 2-4 2 RBI, Gillispie 2B, Stevens 2 RBI; (F) Bowen 3-4.
VINTON COUNTY 9, MEIGS 3: Ashley Forrest and Breanna Sexton homered to pace the Vikings to a win over the Marauders in McArthur, Ohio. Jerrica Smith and Hailey Roberts each had two hits for Meigs.
Baseball
COAL GROVE WINS TWO: The Hornets (3-10) overcame a two-run deficit to beat homestanding Chesapeake.
Tait Matney was 3 for 4, struck out nine and was the winning pitcher. Xander Keaton went 4 for 4. Jacob Daniels was 2 for 4 for Chesapeake.
Coal Grove also took advantage of eight errors by Ironton St. Joe (10-2) to beat the Flyers 6-4 in a rain-shortened game. Landon Davis earned the win. Matney went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Connor Harrison was 2 for 3. For the Flyers, Jackson Rowe went 3 for 3 and Jimmy Mahlmeister 2 for 3.
COAL GROVE 202 310 0 — 8 10 1
CHESAPEAKE 221 000 0 — 5 5 4
Matney and Stevens; Daniels and Grim.
Hitting: (CG) Keaton 4-4, Matney 3-4; (C) Daniels 2-4.
COAL GROVE 102 30 — 6 6 2
IRONTON ST. JOE 110 02 — 4 9 8
Davis and Stevens; Stuntebeck, Sheridan (3), J. Mahlmeister 5 and M. Mahlmeister.
Hitting: (CG) Matney 2-3 2 RBI, Harrison 2-3; (ISJ) Mahlmeister 2-3, Rowe 3-3.
IRONTON 5, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: Jacob Sloan allowed two unearned runs on two hits in pitching the Tigers (15-3 overall, 9-1 OVC) to a triumph over the visiting Blue Devils (8-9, 5-4). Trevor Kelinman earned a save. Cole Freeman went 2 for 2 with three RBI.
GALLIA ACADEMY 000 200 0 — 2 2 0
IRONTON 211 001 x — 5 5 2
Loveday and Hines; Sloan, Kleinman (6) and Bias.
Hitting: (GA) Bryan 2B; (I) Howell 2B, Freeman 2-2 3 RBI, T. Kleinman 3B.
FAIRLAND 10, SOUTH POINT 0: Gavin Hunt hurled a four-hit shutout, whiffed seven and drove in two as the Dragons defeated the host Pointers.
Dacoda Chapmn drove in four runs. Cooper Cummings was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles. Adam Marcum went 2 for 2.
FAIRLAND 120 34 — 10 10 0
SOUTH POINT 000 00 — 0 4 1
Hunt and Cummings; Lawson, Dillon, and Chapman.
Hitting: (F) Hunt 2 RBI, Chapman 2-2 4 RBI, Cummings 3-4 2 2B, Marcum 2-2.
GALLIA ACADEMY SPLITS: The Blue Devils came from four runs down to defeat Chesapeake 7-4. Colton Roe struck out 11 and was the winner.
Gallia Academy left 11 runners on base in a 5-4 loss to Zane Trace. Bode Wamsley had two hits for the Blue Devils.
ASHLAND 1, FAIRVIEW 0: Ryan Atkins threw a shutout, struck out 15 and drove in the only run as the Tomcats (5-7) edged the Eagles (9-7) in Westwood, Kentucky.
WHEELERSBURG 6, PORTSMOUTH WEST 2: Ethan Ison drove in two runs and earned the win as the host Pirates (13-3 overall, 9-1 Southern Ohio Conference) topped the Senators. Eric Green had two hits for Wheelersburg. Tanner Cantrell was 2 for 3 for Portsmouth West (6-8, 3-7).
RACELAND 8, GREENUP COUNTY 2: Jake Heighton drove in three runs and Chase Thornsberry two to lead the Rams (11-4) past the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Thornsberry went 2 for 4. Kirk Pence struck out seven to earn the win. Hunter Clevenger and Brock Kitchen each had to hits for Greenup County (6-8).
RIVER VALLEY 9, ALEXANDER 4: The Raiders scored five runs in the third to pull away from the Spartans in Albany, Ohio. Garrett Facemire was the winner. Joel Horner, Mason Rhodes and John Santos had three hits apiece for River Valley.
MEIGS 6, VINTON COUNTY 1: Andrew Dodsoc struck out 10 to secure the win in McArthur, Ohio. Wyatt Hoover and Ethan Stewart had two hits each for the Marauders.