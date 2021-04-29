ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Tyler Sammons threw 72 strikes in 90 pitches as Fairland defeated Chesapeake 8-3 Wednesday in high school baseball at Roger Snyder Field.
Gavin Hunt went 3 for 3 for the Dragons (11-5 overall, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Alex Rogers was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Cooper Cummings went 2 for 3.
Thomas Sentz went 2 for 3 and Nick Wright 2 for 2 for the Panthers (6-10, 3-8).
CHESAPEAKE 200 01 — 3 6 1
FAIRLAND 313 10 — 8 9 4
Sentz and Grim; Sammons, Kiritsy (5) and Cummings.
Hitting: (C) Sentz 2-3, Wright 2-2; (F) G. Hunt 3-3, Chapman 2 RBI, Cummings 2-3 2B, Rogers 2-3 2B 2 RBI.
SOUTH POINT 7, COAL GROVE 0: Hunter McCallister hurled a five-hit shutout to lead the Pointers (2-16 overall, 1-9 OVC) to a win over the host Hornets.
Levi Lawson went 3 for 4 for South Point. Blaine Freeman drove in two runs. Xander Keaton went 2 for 3 for Coal Grove.
SOUTH POINT 202 001 2 — 7 9 1
COAL GROVE 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
McCallister and Chapman; Harrison, Keaton (7) and Stevens.
Hitting: (SP) Lawson 3-4 2 2B, Freeman 2B 2 RBI; (CG) Keaton 2-3.
IRONTON 12, PORTSMOUTH 4: Cameron Deere went 3 for 4 with four RBI and Kyle Howell 3 for 4 with three RBI in the Fighting Tigers’ victory over the host Trojans.
Jon Wylie was the winning pitcher and drove in two runs as Ironton improved to 16-3 overall, 10-1 Ohio Valley Conference. Ashton Duncan was 2 for 4.
IRONTON 210 342 — 12 14 1
PORTSMOUTH 011 020 — 4 3 2
Wylie, Duncan (6) and Bias; Lonardo, Duncan (5) and Yerardi.
Hitting: (I) Howell 3-4 3 RBI, Wylie 2 RBI, Deere 3-4 4 RBI, Ashley 2B, Duncan 2-4; (P) Spence 2B, Yerardi 2B.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 9, IRONTON ST. JOE 3: Jaden Jessee went 2 for 3 with three RBI as the Panthers beat the visiting Flyers.
Shaden Malone was 3 for 4 and Mitchell King 2 for 4. Malone struck out eight and earned the win. Jimmy Mahlmeister went 2 for 4 for Ironton St. Joe.
IRONTON ST. JOE 001 100 1 — 3 7 3
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 504 000 x — 9 11 4
J. Rowe and M. Mahlmeister; Malone and King.
Hitting: (ISJ) J. Mahlmeister 2-4, Medinger 2B; PC) Malone 3-4 2B, Jessee 2-3 3 RBI, King 2-4.
SYMMES VALLEY 13, GREEN 0: The Vikings scored seven runs in the second inning an six in the third to rout the Bobcats in Aid, Ohio.
A.J. Litteral went 3 for 3 for Symmes Valley (12-1 overall, 7-1 Southern Ohio Conference). Logan Justice was 2 for 2. Caden Brammer, Levi Niece, Brayden Webb and Ethan Patterson were all 2 for 3. Brayden Webb picked up the win.
GREEN 000 00 — 0 1 1
SYMMES VALLEY 076 0x — 13 16 1
Sprouse, Thompson (3) and Sanders; Webb, McComas (5) and Strow.
Hitting: (SV) Brammer 2-3 2B, L. Niece 2-3, Webb 2-3 2B, Litteral 3-3, Patterson 2-3, Justice 2-2.
GALLIA ACADEMY WINS TWICE: The Blue Devils (10-9 overall, 7-4 OVC) scored six runs in the sixth inning to rally past Rock Hill 11-7 in Pedro, Ohio.
Reliever Dalton Mershon was the winner. Grant Bryan had three hits and two RBI for Gallia Academy. Zane Loveday and Trent Johnson each had two hits. Jakob Schwab drove in two runs with two hits for the Redmen.
Colton Roe struck out eight to earn a win as the Blue Devils beat Vinton County 3-2. Cole Hines had three hits and two RBI for Gallia Academy.
RUSSELL 13, LEWIS COUNTY 3: Eric Williams went 3 for 3 with six RBI to help the Red Devils beat the Lions in Flatwoods, Kentucky. J.K. McKnight was the winning pitcher.
EASTERN-MEIGS 25, SOUTH GALLIA 1: William Oldaker was the winning pitcher in the Eagles’ pounding of the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Jace Bullington went 2 for 2 and Jake Barber and Preston Thoria 2 for 3 for Eastern-Meigs (8-3 overall, 6-3 Tri-Valley Conference).
POINT PLEASANT WINS TWO: The Big Blacks (7-2) built a 7-0 lead and held on to edge host Parkersburg South. Kyelar Morrow had two hits and two RBI for Point Pleasant. Luke Pinkerton drove in two runs and earned a save in relief of winner Hunter Bush.
Morrow was the winning pitcher, smacked three hits and drove in two runs in a 7-3 triumph over Winfield. Wyatt Wilson had two hits and two RBI.
WAHAMA 4, RITCHIE COUNTY 2: Ethyn Barnitz earned a win and Nathan Manuel a save as the White Falcons (3-3 overall, 2-2 Little Kanawha Conference) defeated the Rebels (3-5, 1-3) in Mason, West Virginia.
Softball
FAIRLAND 4, CHESAPEAKE 0: Kaylee Salyer and Alyssa McKinley combined to strike out 16 as the Dragons beat the Panthers at Jim Bailey Field.
Salyer whiffed 14 and allowed two hits with no walks to earn the win. McKinley picked up a save. Libby Judge hit a solo home run as Fairland improved to 7-13 overall, 5-5 in the OVC. Errika Bowman struck out 10 for Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
FAIRLAND 000 022 x — 4 4 0
Bowman and Bishop; Salyer, McKinley (7) and Black.
Hitting: (F) Bowen 2B, Reedy 3B, Judge HR, Bell 2B.
IRONTON 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: Keegan Moore struck out 11 in a four-hit shutout of the host Trojans as the Fighting Tigers improved to 20-3 overall, 10-1 OVC. Kirsten Williams went 2 for 3 for Ironton. Madison Perry went 2 for 3 for Portsmouth (14-7, 7-3).
IRONTON 000 003 0 — 3 8 2
PORTSMOUTH 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Moore and Brammer; Phillips and Born.
Hitting: (I) Williams 2-3; (P) Perry 2-3.
GALLIA ACADEMY WINS TWO: The Blue Angels (10-11 overall, 6-4 OVC) scored 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally by Rock Hill 19-11 in Pedro, Ohio. Taylor Mathie was the winner and smacked four hits with four RBI. Preslee Reed had five hits. Addy Burke and Bailey Young each had three hits. Aleigha Matney led the Redwomen with three hits.
Mathie was the winner in Gallia Academy’s 10-0 victory over Jackson. Jenna Harrison had two hits and two RBI.
MEIGS SPLITS: Sydney Varney pitched the Ripley (6-1) past Meigs 4-1. Mallory Adams homered for the Marauders. Adams had two hits in Meigs’ 8-6 win over Trimble.
POINT PLEASANT TAKES TWO: Havin Roush hit a three-run home run and Rylee Cochran a two-run homer as the Big Blacks (6-2) beat Independence 10-6. Roush had three hits and seven RBI. Tayah Fetty had two hits. Krysten Stroud earned the win.
Havin Roush had three hits and a pair of RBI as Point Pleasant defeated Symmes Valley 13-2. Kaylee Byus drove in three and Madilyn Keefer was the winning pitcher.
EASTERN-MEIGS 14, SOUTH GALLIA 3: Ella Carlton drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher as the Eagles neat the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Megan Maxon went 4 for 5 for Eastern-Meigs.
Boys basketball
MAN 64, WAHAMA 51: The Hillbillies (13-2) used a 26-9 run in the third quarter to beat the White Falcons (7-12) in a Class A, Region IV co-final in Mason, West Virginia.
Austin Ball led Man with 23 points. Caleb Blevins scored 15. Josiah Lloyd paced Wahama with 15 points. Sawyer Van Matre scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Bryce Zuspan chipped in 10 points.
Track
WHEELERSBURG GIRLS WIN: The Pirates won the Northwest Invitational in McDermott, Ohio. Northwest took the boys title. Wheelersburg’s Lauren Jolly took high-point honors with 36 points.