BECKLEY — Greenbrier East (5-1) handed Huntington High (6-1) its first loss of the season, 74-70, Friday in the New River Classic at the Beckley Armory.
Goose Gabbert led the Spartans with 23 points. Adam Seams scored 13 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and issued 11 assists.
Mikey Johnson paced the Highlanders with 23 points.
SOUTH POINT 64, ROCK HILL 44: Caleb Lovely scored 25 points as the host Pointers built a 26-point lead and rolled over the Redmen.
“We took care of business,” South Point coach Stacy Wise said. “These kind of games you just play your game and move on.”
Jordan Ermalovich scored 11 points for the Pointers. Noah Doddridge scored 16 points and Blake Porter 11 for Rock Hill.
ROCK HILL 10 8 14 12 — 44: Doddridge 16, Griffith 8, Snavely 0, Adams 4, Wiseman 0, Cox 3, Jenkins 0, Porter 11.
SOUTH POINT 15 19 24 6 — 64: Wilburn 0, Ferrell 2, Childers 4, Lovely 25, Ermalovich 11, Haney 2, Smith 7, Garred 2, Layne 0, Hanshaw 3, Dornon 4, Vance 3.
IRONTON 64, COAL GROVE 43: The Fighting Tigers (3-2 overall. 2-1 OVC) scored the first 16 points on their way to a triumph over the homestanding Hornets. Ironton used a 13-2 run in the second quarter to further cement the victory. Braden Schreck led the Tigers with 13 points. Shaun Terry scored 10. Dryzen Mullens paced Coal Grove, which was without leading scorer injured Owen Johnson, with 13 points.
IRONTON 20 20 12 12 — 64: Barnes 9, Tery 10, Wilson 8, Schreck 13, White 4, Felder 2, Carpenter 6, Martin 3, Roach 4, Cotton 5, Sites 0.
COAL GROVE 9 4 4 26 — 43: Gipson 3, Davis 6, Mullens 13, Dillon 0, Turner 0, Frecka 8, Simpson 2, Turner 5, Jenkins 2, Murphy 4.
IRONTON ST. JOE 62, NEW BOSTON 54: The Flyers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the host Tigers (6-4, 3-3 Southern Ohio Conference) in a heated contest. Kai Coleman led St. Joe with 24 points. Erikai Jackson scored 18 and Hunter Staten 11. Myles Beasley scored 19 and Devin Allard 10 for New Boston (6-4, 3-2).
NEW BOSTON 14 13 11 6 — 54: Allard 10, Maynard 4, Lewis 4, Beasley 19, Bower 0, Henson 2, Gray 7, Cahall 2, Rivers 0, Jackson 6,
IRONTON ST. JOE 7 9 27 19 — 62: Medinger 0, Deboarde 0, Jackson 18, Balestra 2, Staton 11, Brown 0, Neal 3, Rowe 4, Coleman 24.
SYMMES VALLEY 49, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 44: Josh Saunders scored 22 points and Braden Corn 12 as the Vikings (4-5 overall, 2-3 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the host Tartans (4-5, 1-5). Landen Pernell led East with 12 points. Austin Baughman scored 11 and Kaiden Houston 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 11 14 7 17 — 49: Ross 3, Corn 12, Cade 0, Taylor 0, Beckett 1, Saunders 22, Smith 9, Jones 2.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 8 4 8 24 — 44: Baughman 11, Huston 10, Mayhew 10, Jackson 1, Justice 0, Pernell 12, Rase 0.
TOLSIA 75, MAN 43: Parker Watts scored 26 points and Colton Austin and Ben Clayton 13 to lead the Rebels (5-4) by the host Hillbillies. Caleb Vance scored 12 points for Man (1-6).
TOLSIA 14 22 29 10 — 75: Watts 26, Austin 13, Clayton 13, Mollette 11, Muncy 6, Dingess 4, Ball 2
MAN 14 13 8 8 — 43: White 6, Isaacs 6, Gerace 4, Ward 4, Doty 4, Mullins 3, Sanders 3, Gillispie 1.
GREEN 56, PND 49: The Bobcats (9-3 overall, 6-0 Southern Ohio Conference) built a 43-31 lead and held off Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-3, 4-1) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Jon Knapp scored 16 points, Levi Sampson scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Gabe McBee scored 11. Carter Campbell scored 20 points and Cody Metzler 12 for the Titans.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 14 6 11 18 — 49: Barbarits 8, Bradford 2, Metzler 12, Campbell 20, Phillips 0, Spark 7.
GREEN 8 16 19 13 — 56: Blevins 8, Levi Sampson 13, Jon Knapp 16, A. McBee 8, Waddell 0, G. McBee 11.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 61, WHELERSBURG 59: Jace Copley scored 20 points and hit the winning shot as the Indians (7-2 overall, 4-2 SOC) defeated the host Pirates (6-3, 3-2).
Nolan Wright scored 35 for Wheelersburg.
CALVARY BAPTIST 67, FAIRVIEW 59: The Patriots (9-4) used a 20-13 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Eagles (5-7) in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Stevie Hicks and Mason Back each scored 20 points for Calvary Baptist. Dallas Johnson scored 14 points and Isaiah Bosley 10.
Bubba Day led the Eagles with 21 points. Tanner Johnson chipped in 14.
FAIRVIEW 15 13 18 13 — 59: Smith 9, T. Johnson 14, Clutters 3, Day 21, I. Johnson 7, Cox 2, Adams 3, Kouns 0.
CALVARY BAPTIST 16 16 15 20 — 67: Swain 3, Black 20, Hicks 20, Johnson 14, Bosley 10, DeGroff 0.
Girls basketball
SPRING VALLEY 60, UNIVERSITY 58: Hallie Bailey made a jump shot from the paint with 4 seconds to play to lift the Timberwolves over the Hawks at the New River Invitational in Beckley. Brooklyn Ellis led Spring Valley with 23 points.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 36, SOUTH POINT 29: Savannah Easter scored 17 points as the Indians defeated the host Pointers. Camille Hall led South Point with nine points.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 8 10 16 12 — 36: Fultz 0, LeBrun 0, Ashkettle 3, Davis 6, Easter 17, Johnson 0, Morrow 1, Montgomery 9.
SOUTH POINT 7 3 12 7 — 29: Jones 6, Ermalovich 8, Ca. Hall 9, Mitchell 2, Saddler 4, Horn 4, Hopkins 0.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 48, OVC 25: Sydney Cicenas scored 23 points to help the Soldiers (5-2) beat Ohio Valley Christian in Huntington. Madison Beaver led the Defenders with 11 points.
RUSSELL 56, LEWIS COUNTY 33: Shaelynn Steele scored 21 points, including the 2,000th of her career, to lead the Red Devils (8-7) past the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Sarah Paige Weddington scored 15 points and snagged 11 rebounds for Lewis County (9-4).
RUSSELL 14 23 6 13 — 56: Steele 21, Quinn 2, Sanders 6, Darnell 9, Adkins 8, Howard 0, Oborne 2, Boyd 3, Fitzpatrick 0, Adkins 5, Allen 0, Cameron 0, Baker 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 9 5 6 13 — 33: Johnson 5, Arnold 5, Weddington 15, Campbell 5, Marshall 0, Highfield 3, K. Gilbert o, Duncan 0, Stamper 0, N. Gilbert 0, Tackett 0.