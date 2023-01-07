The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Web icon HD Sports Blox

Tri-State sports roundup

BECKLEY — Greenbrier East (5-1) handed Huntington High (6-1) its first loss of the season, 74-70, Friday in the New River Classic at the Beckley Armory.

Goose Gabbert led the Spartans with 23 points. Adam Seams scored 13 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and issued 11 assists.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you