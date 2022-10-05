PEDRO, Ohio — Sam Simpson scored four times to set a program career record for goals Tuesday as Rock Hill defeated Portsmouth 9-0 in high school boys soccer.
Simpson scored his 110th goal at 52:55 to surpass the mark of 109 set by Victor Aguilera, who plays at Shawnee State University. Simpson’s record-setting goal came on a header off a pass from his brother Ben Simpson.
Jaxon Rose scored the winning goal off an assist by Brayden Adams at 20:13. Sam Simpson scored the next two, the first off a pass from Connor Blagg. Adams scored the next two goals off assists by Dawson Lewis. After Sam Simpson broke the record, he assisted Lewis before scoring again for an 8-0 lead. Adams scored off a Lewis pass to set the score.
ASHLAND WINS 63rd: The Tomcats edged visiting Russell 6-5 on kicks from the mark after a scoreless regulation and overtime to win a 63rd District tournament semifinal. Sawyer Frazier scored the winning goal, then made a save to secure the victory. Ashland will entertain Boyd County for the district title on Thursday.
Girls soccer
ASHLAND 5, BOYD COUNTY 0: Kenleigh Woods scored a hat trick to lead the homestanding Kittens (14-2-2) past the Lions (10-5-2) in the 63rd District semifinals. Ashland also scored on an own goal and a shot by Emma Vanhorn. The Kittens take on Russell in the finals Thursday at Greenup County.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 2, IRONTON ST. JOE 1: The host Indians (6-3-1 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference) rallied to defeat the Flyers (8-4-1, 4-2). Landon Rowe gave Ironton St. Joe the lead on a goal at 9:25. Hunter Edwards scored on a free kick 1:22 later to tie it. Colt Buckle scored the winning goal off a Chase Powell assist with 11:12 remaining. Chris Queen made 10 saves for Lucasville Valley. Evan Balestra stopped 13 shots for the Flyers.
Volleyball
POINT PLEASANT WINS TRI: The host Big Blacks defeated Hannan and Wahama to win the Mason County Volleyball Tournament.
Point Pleasant defeated the Wildcats 25-6, 25-5 as Kaeli Holcombe issued four assists. The White Falcons beat Hannan 25-5, 25-9 behind four kills from Emma Young. The Big Blacks then topped Wahama 25-17, 25-15 as Malea Bechtle made seven assists.
Golf
SOUTHEST DISTRICT: Gallia Academy finished third in the Division II Southeast District golf tournament at the Pickaway Country Club in Circleville, Ohio. Westfall shot 357 to win the event to advance to the state tournament. Circleville was second at 372 and the Blue Angels third at 384. Ironton finished ninth in the 11-team field. Riley McKenzie of Circleville shot 9-over-par 81 to win medalist honors and qualify for the state. Gallia Academy’s Maddi Meadows shot 82 to tie for second. The Blue Angels’ Jordan Blaine shot 86 to tie for sixth. Ironton’s Sidnea Belville was ninth, firing a 90.
