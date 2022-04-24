GRANVILLE, W.Va. — Grant Stratton struck put six, walked one and allowed six hits as Spring Valley (15-6) defeated John Marshall 5-1 Friday in the Mon County Baseball Classic.
Bryson Hayton, Grant Shoemaker and Sammy Booth smashed two hits apiece for the Timberwolves. Ethan Neely went 2 for 4 for the Monarchs (5-10).
HUNTINGTON 7, SISSONVILLE 2: The Highlanders broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the fifth to pull away from the host Indians. Lukas Conn went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Carson Carter and Jackson O’Roark each smacked two hits. Carter hit a home run. Ethan Jeffrey was the winning pitcher.
IRONTON 6, COAL GROVE 0: Chayden Kerns made his first varsity start memorable, striking out 10 and allowing no runs and four hits in five innings as the homestanding Fighting Tigers (6-5) beat the Hornets (2-10). Ironton scored five runs in the sixth. Nate Bias knocked in three runs and Jon Wylie went 2 for 3. Ian Ginger was the winning pitcher. Owen Johnson went 2 for 3 for Coal Grove.
PORTSMOUTH 5, ROCK HILL 2: The Trojans took over sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with a win over the Redmen in Pedro, Ohio. Vinnie Lonardo fanned nine to secure the win.
SYMMES VALLEY 2, PND 0: Levi Niece doubled in two runs in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Vikings over Portsmouth Notre Dame. Brayden Webb was the winning pitcher.
IRONTON ST. JOE 14, GREEN 2: Elijah Rowe went 4 for 5 with three RBIs to help the Flyers (10-2) past the visiting Bobcats. Wesley Neal went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Brady Medinger was 2 for 4, Kai Coleman 2 for 5 and Michael Mahlmeister drove in two runs. Drew Brown earned the win. Trevor Sparks went 2 for 2, Landon Kimbler 2 for 3 and Blake Smith 2 for 4 for Green.
WAHAMA 11, POINT PLEASANT 6: Evan Roach drove in three runs and Ehtyn Barnitz knocked three hits in the White Falcons’ victory over the Big Blacks in Mason, West Virginia. Hunter Lilly plated two runs. Logan Roach picked up the win.
MEIGS 9, ATHENS 0: Ethan Stewart became the ninth pitcher in Ohio high school baseball history to strike out 21 batters in the Marauders’ triumph over the Bulldogs in Pomeroy, Ohio. Stewart also went 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs. Layne Stanley knocked in two.
Softball
IRONTON 5, COAL GROVE 1: Keegan Moore struck out 17 as the Fighting Tigers (10-2) defeated the Hornets. Bella Sorbilli drove in two runs in going 2 for 3. Jaden McComas went 2 for 3 for Coal Grove.
ROCK HILL 3, FAIRLAND 2: Nevaeh Hackworth singled in Aleigha Matney with the winning run in the fourth inning as the Redwomen defeated the Dragons in Pedro, Ohio. Hackworth and Abby Morrison each went 2 for 3. Katie Pruitt drove in both of Fairland’s runs.
WAHAMA 13, RAVENSWOOD 0: Mikie Lieving swatted two hits, drove in three runs and scored four as the White Falcons (15-1) beat the Red Devils in Hartford, West Virginia. Amber Wolfe and Lauren Noble each had two hits. Wolfe plated three runs. Elissa Hoffman was the winning pitcher.
ATHENS 13, MEIGS 2: Olivia Banks whacked five hits and scored three runs to lead the Bulldogs by the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Kendra Hammonds had three hits and a trio of RBIs. Hailey Roberts, Malia Payne and Mara Hall had two hits apiece for Meigs (5-6).
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG WINS TWO: The Pirates (5-1) defeated two foes — Ironton and Portsmouth West — 4-1. Alex Thomas, Preslee Etterling and Nathan Sylvia won singles matches.