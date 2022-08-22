BELFRY, Ky. — Tucker Keener and Luke Stahler each scored once and issued an assist apiece to pace Ashland to a 3-1 victory over Corbin Sunday at the Belfry Invitational.
Silas Pierzala also scored for the Tomcats (3-0). Sawyer Frazier made seven saves. Corbin fell to 0-3.
Girls soccer
ASHLAND 10, ROWAN COUNTY 0: The Kittens posted their sixth consecutive shutout to open the season as Milei Baker scored three goals Saturday in Morehead, Kentucky. Kenleigh Woods scored two goals and handed out two assists. Calista Williams scored once and issued one assist. Meisha Salisbury, Lindsey Clark, Laney Sorrell and Emma Vanhorn also scored. Gracie Madden made three saves. Rowan County dipped to 0-3.
BOYD COUNTY 4, SPRING VALLEY 0: Sophia Stevens stopped four shots to lift the Lions past the Timberwolves in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Aubrey Moore scored two goals and assisted on one. Faith Burnside found the back of the net twice.
Football
MINFORD 33, ROCK HILL 14: Jeff Pica carried 18 times for 206 yards as the Falcons (1-0) beat the Redmen (0-1) in Pedro, Ohio.
Minford ran for 356 yards, with Tyson Kingery gaining 89 on 13 attempts, and finished with 406 total yards.
Kordell French played well for Rock Hill, rushing twice for 77 yards, catching a 34-yard touchdown pass and returning a kickoff 79 yards.
Volleyball
RACELAND WINS ALL A: The Rams (6-0) defeated Fairview, West Carter and host Rose Hill Christian to win the Kentucky 16th Region All A Classic at Charles Stewart Gym in Ashland. Raceland defeated the Eagles 18-25, 25-30, 25-13, then knocked off the Comets 25-10, 25-16 and the Royals 25-14, 25-9. The Rams advance to the state tournament Sept. 16 in Richmond.
BOYD COUNTY WINS FOUR: The Lions won four of five matches at the Apollo Summer Slam in Owensboro, Kentucky. Boyd County beat West Creek (Tennessee) 25-10, 25-17, Allen County-Scottsville 25-21-25-15, McLean County 25-9, 25-5, South Oldham 26-24, 25-16 and Bullitt East 25-26-24, 17-25, 17-15. South Warren beat Boyd County 25-21, 25-17.
