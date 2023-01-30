MASON, W.Va. — Wahama avenged an early season loss to Wayne with an 80-51 triumph Friday.
The White Falcons lost to the Pioneers 75-56 on Dec. 6.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 11:16 pm
MASON, W.Va. — Wahama avenged an early season loss to Wayne with an 80-51 triumph Friday.
Sawyer Van Matre led Wahama with 23 points. Bruce Zuspan scored 18 points and Josiah Lloyd 16.
GALLIA ACADEMY WINS TWO: The Blue Devils defeated Fairland 57-55 on Friday and Point Pleasant 67-51 Saturday. Isaac Clary scored 18 points and Carson Wamsley 11 against the Dragons. Against the Big Blacks, Clary scored 17, Brody Fellure 14 and Jance Lambert 12.
MEIGS 74, RIVER VALLEY 49: Conlee Burnam scored 22 points to pace the Marauders past the Raiders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Braylon Harrison scored 13 points. Brody Butcher and Dustin Vance added 10 each. Kade Alderman scored 24 for River Valley.
MORGAN COUNTY 57, GREENUP COUNTY 55: Cameron Adkins scored off an offensive rebound at the buzzer to give the Cougars a victory over the Musketeers in West Liberty, Kentucky.
ASHLAND 67, MENIFEE COUNTY 53: Jaidyn Gulley scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Kittens defeated the Wildcats. Kenleigh Woods scored 23 points and Ella Sellars 20.
LINCOLN COUNTY 67, SCOTT 61: Gracie Clay and Kaden Peters each scored 16 points to lift the Panthers by the Skyhawks. Elizabeth Blankenship scored 15 and Maci Lunsford 14. Jenna Butcher scored 42 points for Scott.
New Boston’s boys basketball game at Green scheduled for Friday has been changed to Feb. 10.
