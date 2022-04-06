GALLIA ACADEMY 11, SOUTH POINT 0: The Blue Devils (4-1 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) ran their winning streak to four games in a shutout of the host Pointers. Maddux Camden smacked three hits and drove in three runs. Beau Johnson, Zane Loveday and Conner Roe had two hits apiece. Loveday and Cole Hines produced two RBIs. Camden was the winning pitcher.
PORTSMOUTH 11, CHESAPEAKE 0: Daewin Spence struck out 12 as the visiting Trojans (3-1) shut out the host Panthers. Tyler Duncan knocked in three runs on two hits.
WAHAMA 12, POINT PLEASANT 1: Nathan Manuel slapped two hits and drove in three runs to lead the White Falcons (8-2) past the host Big Blacks. Ethan Barnitz earned the win, striking out 10 and giving up one hit in 41/3 innings. Brylan Williamson had two hits for Point Pleasant.
GREENUP COUNTY SPLITS: The Musketeers defeated Scott County 8-1, then fell 9-4 to South Lakes (Virginia) in Vero Beach, Florida. In the victory, Jonah Gibson earned the win and whiffed seven. Brock Kitchen and Carson Wireman each drove in two, with Wireman going 2 for 4. In the loss, Kitchen batted in three runs.
Softball
CHESAPEAKE DROPS TWO: Jessie Rutt’s bases-loaded walk gave South Gallia a walk-off 4-3 victory over the Panthers in Mercerville, Ohio. Rutt went 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs batted in. She also was the winning pitcher, striking out seven. Lalla Hurlow went 2 for 3. Sidney Fuller knocked in two runs for Chesapeake. Madison Perry and Sydney Johnson each drove in four runs to lead Portsmouth (3-1) to a rout of the host Panthers. Perry had four hits. Olivia Dickerson no-hit Chesapeake, striking out seven and walking one.
LEWIS COUNTY 5, RACELAND 0: Emily Cole, committed to Marshall University, struck out 18 as the Lions beat the homestanding Rams. Cole also had three hits and two RBIs. Maddie Johnson had two hits.
