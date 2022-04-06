The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220407-hds-hsroundup.jpg

Symmes Valley pitcher Brayden Webb pitched a no-hitter against Green on Monday.

 KAYLA NIECE | For The Herald-Dispatch

AID, Ohio — Brayden Webb pitched a five-inning no-hitter and went 3 for 4 with a triple to lead Symmes Valley to a 10-0 victory over Green Monday in high school baseball.

Levi Niece went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs as the Vikings improved to 4-1 overall, 3-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference.

Webb singled and scored on a hit by Niece in the first inning for the only run Symmes Valley needed. Webb struck out nine and walked one. Tanner McComas went 2 for 3.

GREEN 000 00 — 0 0 3

SYMMES VALLEY 104 32 — 10 10 0

Thompson and Merrill; Webb and Strow.

Hitting: Webb 3-4 3B, Niece 3-4 4 RBI, McComas 2-3.

GALLIA ACADEMY 11, SOUTH POINT 0: The Blue Devils (4-1 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) ran their winning streak to four games in a shutout of the host Pointers. Maddux Camden smacked three hits and drove in three runs. Beau Johnson, Zane Loveday and Conner Roe had two hits apiece. Loveday and Cole Hines produced two RBIs. Camden was the winning pitcher.

PORTSMOUTH 11, CHESAPEAKE 0: Daewin Spence struck out 12 as the visiting Trojans (3-1) shut out the host Panthers. Tyler Duncan knocked in three runs on two hits.

WAHAMA 12, POINT PLEASANT 1: Nathan Manuel slapped two hits and drove in three runs to lead the White Falcons (8-2) past the host Big Blacks. Ethan Barnitz earned the win, striking out 10 and giving up one hit in 41/3 innings. Brylan Williamson had two hits for Point Pleasant.

GREENUP COUNTY SPLITS: The Musketeers defeated Scott County 8-1, then fell 9-4 to South Lakes (Virginia) in Vero Beach, Florida. In the victory, Jonah Gibson earned the win and whiffed seven. Brock Kitchen and Carson Wireman each drove in two, with Wireman going 2 for 4. In the loss, Kitchen batted in three runs.

Softball

CHESAPEAKE DROPS TWO: Jessie Rutt’s bases-loaded walk gave South Gallia a walk-off 4-3 victory over the Panthers in Mercerville, Ohio. Rutt went 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs batted in. She also was the winning pitcher, striking out seven. Lalla Hurlow went 2 for 3. Sidney Fuller knocked in two runs for Chesapeake. Madison Perry and Sydney Johnson each drove in four runs to lead Portsmouth (3-1) to a rout of the host Panthers. Perry had four hits. Olivia Dickerson no-hit Chesapeake, striking out seven and walking one.

LEWIS COUNTY 5, RACELAND 0: Emily Cole, committed to Marshall University, struck out 18 as the Lions beat the homestanding Rams. Cole also had three hits and two RBIs. Maddie Johnson had two hits.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you