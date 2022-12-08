WAYNE — Brooke Adkins scored 14 points to lead Wayne to a 37-21 victory over Ironton on Wednesday in high school girls basketball.
Mikayla Stacy scored 10 points for the Pioneers, who led 17-6 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
CALVARY BAPTIST 39, OVC 31: Maci Atwell scored 23 points to help the Patriots knock off the Defenders in Gallipolis, Ohio. Ava Mollohan scored seven points to lead Ohio Valley Christian.
POINT PLEASANT 65, RIVER VALLEY 24: The Big Blacks (1-0) pulled away in the third quarter to defeat the Raiders. River Valley led 8-0, but fell behind 26-18 at halftime. Point Pleasant then used a 13-4 run to put the game out of reach. Eric Chapman led Point Pleasant with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Peyton Murphy chipped in 11 points. Jaap Kruthaup paced River Valley (1-3) with nine points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 87, OVC 13: Isaiah Bosley scored 29 points and Steve Hicks 22 as the Patriots beat Ohio Valley Christian in Gallipolis, Ohio. Joe Swain scored 14 points for Calvary Baptist. Austin Beaver led the Defenders with eight points.
