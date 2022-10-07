CHARLESTON — Tess Weiler scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Huntington High to a 5-0 victory over Capital on Thursday in high school soccer.
Weiler scored the winning goal off an assist by Cali Ellis just before halftime. C.J. Johnson made it 2-0 in the 48-minute mark and Weiler scored again soon thereafter. Weiler then assisted Ellis with 26 minutes left. Sophie Weiler set the score off a pass from Grace Ferguson.
Mac Markun earned the shutout.
ASHLAND 7, RUSSELL 1: Milei Baker scored four goals as the Kittens (15-2-2) topped the visiting Red Devils (6-10-1) in the 63rd District championship. Kenleigh Woods chipped in two goals and a pair of assists. Macie Bevins also scored. Gabby Karle and Meisha Salisbury made an assist each.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 2: The Lions (9-3-2) won their fifth consecutive Kentucky 63rd District title with a triumph over the host Tomcats (13-6-1). Boyd County broke a 2-2 tie by winning on kicks from the mark.
Football
LAWRENCE COUNTY 48, PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 8: The Bulldogs (6-1) ran for 355 yards on 25 attempts in a rout of the Hawks (2-5). Talon Pollock ran for 164 yards on four carries. His 57-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the first quarter broke an 8-8 tie.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 0: The Lions (27-4) swept the Red Devils (11-11) 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
FAIRLAND 3, COAL GROVE 0: The Dragons swept the Hornets 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.