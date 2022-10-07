The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Tess Weiler scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Huntington High to a 5-0 victory over Capital on Thursday in high school soccer.

Weiler scored the winning goal off an assist by Cali Ellis just before halftime. C.J. Johnson made it 2-0 in the 48-minute mark and Weiler scored again soon thereafter. Weiler then assisted Ellis with 26 minutes left. Sophie Weiler set the score off a pass from Grace Ferguson.

