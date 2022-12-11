WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jayda Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler shared player of the game honors as Cabell Midland (3-0) defeated New Town (Maryland) 59-42 Saturday in the She Got Game Classic in the nation’s capital.
Allie scored 20 points, issued eight assists, grabbed six rebounds and made five steals. Wheeler scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
POINT PLEASANT 24, WAHAMA 22: Kendal Connolly scored the winning points on a layup with 11 seconds left as the host Big Blacks edged the White Falcons (0-3). Connolly led Point Pleasant with six points. Phoebe Richardson scored seven points to pace Wahama.
Boyd County Roundball Classic
BOYD COUNTY 67, ST. ALBANS 50: Jasmine Jordan scored 26 points to lead the Lions (2-1) by the Red Dragons in Summit, Kentucky. Emilee Neese scored 13 points and Taylor Bartrum 11. Boyd County scored the first 13 points. Nunu Pannell led St. Albans (5-1) with 16 points.
ST. ALBANS 8 14 12 16 — 50: Johnson 8, Nu. Pannell 16, Binion 11, Montgomery 6, Vance 0, Ni. Pannell 0, Elzy 6, Lane-Sturgill 3, Riggan 0, Reed 0
BOYD COUNTY 17 12 17 21 — 67: J. Ray 3, Bartrum 11, S. Stevens 6, Opell 5, Jordan 26, Neese 16, Moore 0, Hamilton 0, Stephens 0, A. Ray 0, M. Stevens 0.
PIKEVILLE 55, RUSSELL 53: Kyera Thornsberry drove the length of the court to score the winning basket with 2.2 seconds to play as the Panthers (2-0) nipped the Red Devils (2-2). Kristen Whited led Pikeville with 17 points. Thornsberry scored 15. Panthers star Trinity Rowe missed the game with an illness. Shaelyn Steele led Russell with 13 points before being ejected late in the second quarter. Bella Quinn scored 11 points and Josie Atkins 10.
Buckeye Elite Showcase
MINFORD 47, SOUTH POINT 31: Lexi Conkel’s 14 points paced the Falcons over the Pointers at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. Savatina Jackson led South Point with 13 points. Sarah Mitchell chipped in 10 points.
SOUTH POINT 7 11 2 11 — 31: Jones 3, C. Hall 5, Mitchell 10, Jones 0, Hopkins 0, Jackson 13.
MINFORD 14 12 9 12 — 47: L. Pendleton 2, Risner 9, Cronin 7, Hammonds 3, Conkel 14, M. Pendleton 4, Williams 8.
PND 54, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 11: Portsmouth Notre Dame scored all the points it needed in the first quarter of a lopsided victory over the Irish. Annie Dettwiller led the Titans, who scored 12 points in the first quarter, with 12 points. Ella Kirby scored 11. Niko Kaufman led Huntington St. Joe with five points.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 3 6 0 2 — 11: George 4, Lee 0, Ransbottom 2, Kaufman 5, Muth 0, Campbell 0, Tankersby 0.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 12 18 14 10 — 54: Lasswell 0, Madden 0, Kirby 11, Bradford 5, Dettwiller 12, Hicks 6, Ball 3, Ashley 9, Strickland 8.
Boys basketball Buckeye Elite Showcase
MINFORD 58, GREENUP COUNTY 26: Myles Montgomery scored 19 points to help the Falcons rout the Musketeers at Shawnee State. Bennett Kayser scored 11 points and Jackson Shoemaker 10. Bryson Chandley, Kasey Gammon and Kasey Gammon scored four points apiece for Greenup County.
WHEELERSBURG 63, COAL GROVE 34: The Pirates pulled away in the fourth quarter for a triumph over the Hornets. Kaden Johnson scored 14 points and Jackson Schwamburger 10 for Wheelersburg. Owen Johnson led Coal Grove with nine points.
COAL GROVE 7 7 9 11 — 34: Gipson 0, Simpson 0, J. Turner 3, Davis 0, Mullens 4, Dillon 6, Brammer 0, Johnson 9, McQuay 1, Frecka 6, C. Turner 5.
WHEELERSBURG 11 13 14 25 — 63: Rucker 4, Estep 6, Mowery 0, Wright 8, Swords 3, Evans 2, Schwamburger 10, Doerr 2, Arthur 8, Adkins 1, Johnson 14, Stanley 5.
PND 59, SYMMES VALLEY 31: Portsmouth Notre Dame outscored the Vikings 37-15 in the second half. Dominic Sparks led the Titans with 18 points. Landon Barbarits scored 14.
SYMMES VALLEY 12 4 8 7 — 31: Corn 7, Taylor 3, Beckett 8, Saunders 3, Smith 8, Jones 2.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 20 12 21 16 — 59: Barbarits 14, Bradford 7, Collins 0, Metzler 9, Woods 0, Patmore 0, Campbell 4, Phillips 5, Cassell 2, Hadsell 0, Sparks 18.
PORTSMOUTH 73, NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN 47: Tyler Duncan scored 21 points, all on 3-point shots, to lead the Trojans past the Statesmen. DeAndre Berry scored 19 and Devon Lattimore 18.
Boyd County Roundball Classic
BOYD COUNTY 79, PIKEVILLE 69: Freshman Jacob Spurlock scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Lions (4-0) by the Panthers. Spurlock finished with 29 points. Jason Ellis scored 19 points and snatched 10 rebounds. Griffin Taylor scored 13 points and Cole Hicks 11. Rylee Samons led Pikeville (1-1) with 19 points. Josh Hughes scored 15.
GRC 70, ASHLAND 57: Defending state champion George Rogers Clark scored the first 15 points of the second quarter to pull away from the Tomcats (2-2). Trent Edwards scored 22 points, Sam Parrish 19 and Jerone Morton 18 for the Cardinals. Zane Carter led Ashland with 21 points. Rhyece Deboard scored 13.
RACELAND 69, JOHNSON CENTRAL 59: Christian Large scored 22 points as the Rams (3-2) defeated the Golden Eagles. Jonah Arnett scored 15 points. Jacob Gauze scored 13 points and snared 10 rebounds. Conor Thacker scored 12 points. Conner Hopkins led Johnson Central (1-2) with 20 points. Ryan Rose scored 13 points and ripped down 12 rebounds. Austin Slone scored 11 points and David Fink 10.