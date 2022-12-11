The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Midland’s Jayda Allie, left, and Jazmyn Wheeler shared most valuable player honors Saturday after the Knights’ victory over New Town (Maryland) in high school basketball.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jayda Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler shared player of the game honors as Cabell Midland (3-0) defeated New Town (Maryland) 59-42 Saturday in the She Got Game Classic in the nation’s capital.

Allie scored 20 points, issued eight assists, grabbed six rebounds and made five steals. Wheeler scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

