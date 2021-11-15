The past week marked the beginning of the college signing period for several sports and Tri-State high school stars galore put pen to National Letters of Intent.
Many others committed to schools, large and small, of their choice. Here's a look at where some of them wound up, starting with a pair who signed with Marshall University:
Buffalo softball catcher Abby Darnley and Lawrence County baseball pitcher Bryce Blevins signed with the Thundering Herd. Blevins' teammates Luke Patton (Army) and Blue Fletcher (Transylvania) also signed.
Other signings included, Spring Valley's Jenna Christopher with West Virginia Wesleyan softball; Winfield's Kennedy Dean with Youngstown State softball; Hurricane baseball players Bryson Rigney (Western Kentucky), Ethan Spolarich (West Virginia State) and Luka Moore (Glenville State), and Redskins softball standout Alivia Meeks with Purdue.
Spring Valley volleyball star Kennedy Stanley with West Virginia State; Ironton softball pitcher Keegan Moore with Ohio University; Nitro softball pitcher Lena Elkins with Charlotte; Shady Spring softball player Paige Maynard with Penn State.
South Webster basketball star Bri Claxon with Gannon University; Independence baseball player Michael McKinney with North Carolina State; Teays Valley Christian basketball player Josiah Davis with West Virginia; and Hedgesville's Skylar Yates to play volleyball at Charleston Southern.
Commitments included, Ironton linebackers Trevor Carter to Cincinnati, and Angelo Washington to Kentucky; and Cabell Midland's Hanley Riner to Bellarmine tennis.
Players who received scholarship offers were, Fairland pitcher Tyler Sammons from Rio Grande; Huntington High catcher Eli Shouldis from Marietta College; Parkersburg quarterback Bryson Singer from Glenville State; Former South Point, and current Hocking College, offensive lineman Brodie Thompson from Presentation College, a NAIA program in Aberdeen, South Dakota; South Charleston linebacker Caiden Davis from Erie Community College.
Players who visited schools, officially or non-officially, included Cabell Midland linebacker Cannon Lewis, Marshall, Penn State and West Virginia; Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters, Marshall; George Washington girls basketball standout Finley Lohan, Radford; and Nitro's girls basketball player Taylor Maddox, Life University.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Noah Waynick set a Huntington High career record for receiving yards with 1,458. Highlanders quarterback Gavin Lochow established the Highlanders' record for passing touchdowns, with 17.
Former Coal Grove basketball star Aaron Musick of Kentucky Christian University began the season with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn passed the 6,000-yard passing mark for his career.
East Carter defeated Ashland for the first time Friday, winning 26-16 to break a 14-game losing streak against the Tomcats. Spring Valley's Dalton Fouch needs one touchdown pass to tie the program record.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington St. Joe and Marshall University basketball player Paige Shy started and scored 13 points in the Penguins' opening game at Eastern Michigan, helping YSU to a 70-67 victory. Lucasville Valley football coach and athletic director Darren Crabtree is retiring after 32 seasons.
Former Chapmanville basketball star Andrew Shull of the University of Rio Grande entered the transfer portal, as did former South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton. Former Marshall University football player and Cabell Midland assistant T.J. Carper, now head coach at Vinton County, was named the Ohio Division IV, Southeast District coach of the year.
Former Huntington High basketball all-stater Tavian Dunn-Martin scored a career-high 34 points for Florida Gulf Coast University in an 89-77 loss to Loyola-Chicago and former Huntington St. Joe star Keith Clemons.
Former Boyd County and Fairland basketball player Gunner Short of WVU Tech was named to the Hoops for Hope All-Tournament team after scoring 29 points. George Washington football coach Steve Edwards, Jr., tied former Dupont and Riverside coach Dick Whitman for most win in Kanawha County history.
Former Spring Valley soccer player Chase Davis of Rio Grande was named the River States women's soccer player of the year. Fairland's boys and girls are scheduled to play Nov. 27 at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, where the movie "Hoosiers" was filmed. Rowan County boys soccer coach Max Hammond resigned.