Cabell Midland at Capital was a wash.

More accurately, a wash-out. High water caused the postponement of the Knights at Cougars boys high school basketball game Thursday. It was one of several local sporting events postponed or called off after about 2 inches of rain in nine hours led to swollen waterways blocking roads throughout the Tri-State.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

