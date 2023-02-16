More accurately, a wash-out. High water caused the postponement of the Knights at Cougars boys high school basketball game Thursday. It was one of several local sporting events postponed or called off after about 2 inches of rain in nine hours led to swollen waterways blocking roads throughout the Tri-State.
"We thought for a while maybe we could still play, but no," Cabell Midland athletic director Chris Parsons said. "The safety of our students is our priority."
The Cabell Midland-Capital contest, now set for 2 p.m. Saturday, was a placement game in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament. Another placement game featuring Parkersburg at Spring Valley boys is postponed to 6 p.m. Tuesday, varsity only.
Russell's boys basketball game at Rowan County is rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday as part of a boys-girls doubleheader, with the Vikings girls taking on Boyd County at 7:30 p.m. Ironton St. Joe's boys basketball game at New Boston was pushed to 6 p.m. Saturday. Boyd County's boys game at East Carter was postponed, with no makeup date set. Ashland's girls home game with Menifee County was canceled.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
