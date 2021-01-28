FLATWOODS, Ky. — Russell’s girls basketball team was missing eight of its players due to COVID-19 protocols and Ashland took full advantage of the short-handed Red Devils with a 59-51 on Wednesday at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
Aubrey Hill was the lone member of Russell head coach Mandy Layne’s roster who had started the Lady Devils’ previous three games and led her team with 20 points and 16 rebounds in the matchup of Region 16 girls basketball powers. The other four starters on Wednesday came from Russell’s junior varsity squad.
Hill’s performance wasn’t enough to offset a well-rounded effort by Ashland which improved to 6-2 overall with the win.
The Kittens got 16 points from Lindsay Wallenfeltz while Carley Cullop nabbed 11 rebounds to lead Ashland.
“They’re obviously a really good team,” Wallenfeltz said of Russell. “We felt at halftime that we were missing shots and we had a little talk in the locker room.”
Wallenfeltz was joined by her sister Casey Wallenfeltz in double figures, scoring 13 points for Ashland.
The Kittens built a 15-3 lead midway through the first quarter and held a 20-10 advantage going into the second quarter.
Russell (2-2) cut the lead to 20-18 at 5:06 to play in the first half after Ava Quinn scored two of her 13 points. A timeout by Ashland coach Bill Bradley allowed the Kittens to pull away for a 31-24 lead at halftime.
While the Ashland players addressed what Wallenfeltz said was a poor first-half performance, Bradley changed the offensive pace in an effort to keep Hill at bay.
“We just took our time on offense and didn’t panic,” Bradley said of the halftime adjustments. “We had some foul trouble in the first half too. I told them to quit fouling and I thought in the third quarter we played better team defense.
“Because, you know, Hill is a load in there.”
Hill shot 8-of-16 from the floor and 11 of her rebounds were on the offensive glass. After scoring nine points in the first half, she scored 11 in the second half.
Ashland, though, used a 7-0 run to start the second half and built a 49-32 advantage through three quarters as Russell struggled to match Ashland’s depth and defensive pressure.
Statistically, Ashland was outrebounded by Russell 39-31 and committed more turnovers than the Red Devils, 11-7.
“I feel like we need to play defense a little better, but we haven’t had that much time to go over it,” Hill said. “We played really well. Like, it’s the JV starters, and I’m really proud of how they came in and handled the ball.”
Russell will nearly be at full strength before its next game on Saturday when it hosts Wheelersburg. All but one player will be able to return for full practice on Thursday.
Ashland’s next contest will be on Thursday when it plays at Boyd County in a rematch of the Lions’ 76-49 win over the Kittens on Jan. 4 when the season opened.
ASHLAND 20 14 18 10 — 59: Cullop 8, L. Wallenfeltz 16, Sellars 7, Rakes 9, C. Wallenfeltz 13, Robinson 6.
RUSSELL 10 11 8 19 — 51: Sanders 2, Hester 2, Hill 20, Atkins 11, A. Quinn 13, Darnell 3.