IRONTON - If Ironton High School's football team were a rock band, the 2019 season would be its comeback tour.

The Fighting Tigers (3-0), No. 2 in Division V the Ohio High School Athletic Association computer rankings, visit Ashland at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Putnam Stadium. Ironton will try to break a four-game losing streak to the Tomcats (3-1), fifth-ranked in Kentucky Class AAA.