ASHLAND — Ashland Blazer scored seven runs in the second inning, added three more in the third then held off a rally by East Carter on Monday to secure a 16-7 victory over the Raiders in Kentucky’s Region 16 baseball tournament.
The host Tomcats (15-21) batted around in the second inning and then did the same during a six-run sixth inning that was sparked by leadoff triple by catcher Brett Mullins.
After taking a 10-0 lead through three innings, Ashland watched as East Carter (18-10) chipped away at its lead with a two-run fourth, a three-run fifth and two more runs in the top of the sixth. The Raiders left the bases loaded in the sixth.
Then Mullins led off the bottom of the inning.
“After that triple I looked back at the team, and everyone was hyped up,” said Mullins, a junior. “I think it brought us back together.”
Three straight singles by Ashland off of East Carter pitcher Andrew Tomolonis. An RBI single by Sawyer Alley plated the final two runs for the Tomcats in the sixth giving the designated hitter a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs.
As it did in its 9-8 quarterfinal win over Greenup County on Saturday, Ashland committed six errors on Monday but never trailed against East Carter.
Starting pitcher Nick Jividen shut down the Raiders in the first inning without allowing a base runner. Jividen struck out four batters through five innings before being relieved by Ryan Brown to start the sixth inning.
Brown got East Carter’s Matthew Tomolonis to ground out to start the seventh, struck out Treven Tussey and got Connor Goodman to fly out to right field to end the game.
The Region 16 championship will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ashland’s Alumni Stadium.
Boyd-Raceland
Kirk Pence’s pitching and Jake Heighton’s bat propelled Raceland into the Region 16 championship game with a 6-0 victory on Monday over Boyd County in the second semifinal of the high school baseball tournament at Alumni Stadium in Ashland.
The Rams (30-7) got two home runs and four RBIs from Heighton while Pence took a no-hitter into the seventh inning while striking out 11.
Conner Hughes scored to break-up a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning on Heighton’s ground ball to shortstop. Heighton followed that up with a two-run home run in the fifth inning with Hughes aboard.
Heighton hit a solo homer to lead off the seventh inning.
Pence helped his own cause in the fifth inning by following up Heighton’s blast with a solo home run in the very next at bat.
After Heighton’s home run in the seventh, Pence drew a walk and his courtesy runner, Clay Coldiron, scored on a fielder’s choice.
Boyd got a one-out single from Jake Biggs in the seventh but the next hitter, Jacob Baker flew out to right field where Parker Fannin made a diving catch for the out, then doubled Baker off of first base to end the game.
RACELAND 001 030 2 — 6 7 0
BOYD CO. 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Pence and Heighton; Stevens, Biggs (2), Patton (6) and Joe Lusby.
Hitting: (R) Heighton 2-3 2 HR 4 RBI; Pence 1-3 HR RBI; (BC) Biggs 1-1.
EAST CARTER 000 232 0 — 7 10 2
ASHLAND 073 006 x — 16 13 6
A. Tomolonis and Terry; Jividen, Brown (6) and Mullins.
Hitting: (EC) Cline 1-1 HR RBI, Terry 3-4 2B RBI; (A) Peppers 2-4, 2 RBI, Alley 3-4 2B 5 RBI.