HUNTINGTON - Lexie Barrier was a first-team all-stater who led her Ironton High School basketball team to the state tournament in 2015.
The star power she showed then has continued into college at James Madison University, where Barrier averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for one of the better teams in college basketball last season. Barrier helped the Lady Dukes to a 29-6 record, including a 17-1 mark in the Colonial Athletic Conference.
Barrier scored a career-high 24 points versus Northeastern and grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds vs. Towson. She also scored 14 points for a double-double vs. Towson. Barrier was a second-team all-CAA selection.
Barrier is on of several local former high school standouts playing college sports. Here is a look at five more:
>> Caleb Browning, Wheelersburg H.S., Marietta College football. Browning, a sophomore offensive lineman, did not see game action last season.
>> Malik Grier, Huntington H.S., Marietta College football. Grier, a defensive back, was redshirted by the Pioneers.
>> Erin Jackson, River Valley H.S., Alice Lloyd College women's basketball. Jackson, a sophomore, participated in basketball and track for the Eagles.
>> Joshua Pennington, Spring Valley H.S., Marietta College football. Pennington did not see varsity game action last season.
>> Cleveland Wilder, Spring Valley H.S., Marietta College football. A sophomore offensive lineman, Wilder appeared in three games last season.