SUMMIT, Ky. -- Ashland girls basketball head coach Bill Bradley said he hoped his final game as a coach at Boyd County Middle School would be close.
The longtime coach who is in his last season got his wish on Thursday as the Boyd County Lions nipped Ashland 54-53.
Audrey Biggs led all scorers with 22 points in helping Boyd County (14-9 overall, 3-1 64th District) earn the win and avenge a 45-42 loss to its rival on Jan. 21.
Taylor Bartrum was there to help Biggs, adding 17 points in the contest, including the game-winning free throw with just over 3 seconds remaining.
Boyd trailed Ashland through much of the first half before finally grabbing a 30-29 lead on Jasmine Jordan’s basket in the paint with 2:10 to play in the third quarter.
Casey Wallenfelsz tied game at the end of the third with two of her 13 points to send the game into the final quarter tied 34-34.
In the fourth, Boyd took the lead again on a basket by Biggs and Bartrum followed that with a free throw to make it 39-36.
A pair of two-point baskets by Biggs on consecutive trips down the floor for the Lions gave head coach Pete Fraley’s team a 43-36 lead with 3:50 to play.
Mikayla Martin led Ashland with 15 points but drew her fifth personal foul at the 3:15 mark of the fourth quarter, leaving Bradley in search of another scoring option.
The Kittens (15-4, 5-1) got it in Ella Sellars, who scored eight of her 10 points in the final period, including two 3-point baskets with under a minute to play.
The first, with 41 seconds remaining, pulled Ashland within 51-50.
After Biggs hit two foul shots to make it 53-50, Sellars came through again with a 3 with 8 seconds left to play.
Sellars was then whistled for a blocking foul on Bartrum, who missed ger first free throw but the sophomore hit the second.
Ashland drove the length of the floor for a shot to win the game, but Sellars was stripped of the ball while going up for the shot just beyond the 3-point arc, sealing the win for Fraley.
“I told (Bartrum) to go to the basket,” Fraley said of the play that sent his guard to the foul line for the win. “She’s the fastest kid around. She got around her and I thought it was a good call.”
The win by Boyd had no bearing on the 64th District pairings, Fraley said. Boyd will hold the No. 2 seed behind Ashland with Rose Hill at No. 3 and Fairview at No. 4.
ASHLAND 15 10 9 19 – 53: L. Wallenfelsz 6, Sellars 10, C. Wallenfelsz 13, Martin 15, Gulley 2, Robinson 7.
BOYD CO. 12 9 13 20 – 54: Bartrum 17, Jordan 11, Biggs 22, Stewart 1, Moore 3.