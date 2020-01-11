CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Beasts of the Southeast is a lot of basketball at a bargain price.
One of the premier boys high school basketball showcases in the Tri-State, the Beasts of the Southeast will be played today at Chesapeake High School. The field is strong.
The event begins at 10 a.m. with a junior varsity contest featuring the host Panthers and Coal Grove.
At noon, Oak Hill (9-1) plays Coal Grove (3-5). The Oaks, ranked sixth in Ohio in Division III, are coached by former Chesapeake coach Norm Persin, who has won more than 750 games in his career. Coal Grove is led by Kevin Vanderhoof, who has been selected to coach the Division III-IV team in the Ohio North-South All-Star Game.
At 2 p.m., Alexander (7-3) and 6-foot-10 senior center Caleb Terry plays Eastern-Brown (7-0). At 4 p.m., Trimble (7-1) and 500-win coach Howie Caldwell, takes on Peebles (5-4).
At 6 p.m., Chesapeake (9-1) plays North Adams (7-3), followed at 8 p.m. by Fairland (10-1) battling Waverly (8-2), which is coming off a 67-58 victory over Wheelersburg, the top-ranked team in Division III.
The Beasts of the Southeast is played to help provide a $1,000 scholarship to each Chesapeake senior boys basketball player who wants to attend college. A $500 scholarship also is awarded to CHS boys and girls outside the program based on academic excellence. After that, money raised goes to improve Chesapeake’s facilities.
Tickets are available for $8 at the door and are good for all games.