ONA - J.J. Roberts raced down field, headed for a certain touchdown when his stride was broken.
The Cabell Midland senior quarterback's five-yard lead over the nearest defender closed quickly as he half ran, half limped toward the sideline rather than the end zone. Roberts made it out of bounds with 3:01 left in the first quarter, but that was his final play of the night Friday in Cabell Midland's 20-16 victory over Hurricane (1-3) at the Castle.
Roberts, a senior committed to play at Wake Forest University, re-injured an ankle he tweaked Sept. 13 in a 28-21 victory at Spring Valley. Add him to the growing list of wounded on the Knights' roster. Roberts' backup, sophomore Chandler Schmidt, wasn't available Friday. He underwent surgery earlier Friday to repair an ankle injury. Schmidt and running back Jaydon Johnson, also unavailable because of a bad ankle, stood on crutches watching their teammates rally from a 16-13 deficit to improve to 4-0 and likely retain Cabell Midland's status as the No. 1 team in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings. Tailback Isaiah Vaughn also missed the game with an injury.
"It's a good thing we have a 90-player roster," Knights longtime statistician Dennis Ball joked before the game.
Roberts, Schmidt, Vaughn and Johnson had combined for 15 rushing touchdowns and 818 rushing yards in three games. To have lost that much talent probably would have devastated most high school teams.
Injuries have hobbled and hindered Cabell Midland, but have not cost the Knights a victory. Whether that remains true after they play host to No. 7 Capital (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday is to be seen.
Hurricane, with talented quarterback Austin Womack and a bevy of excellent wide receivers, knew Roberts' absence from the secondary - he's a college prospect as a defensive back - opened an opportunity. Womack completed 15 of 34 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions. He took numerous shots deep downfield, often narrowly missing long gains.
Trailing by three points with 8:04 to play an possessing the ball on their own 2-yard line, Cabell Midland toughened physically and mentally,. The Knights drove 98 yards for a Jakob Caudill touchdown to win the hotly contested game.
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said he "got after them" at halftime when the score was tied 7-7. Salmons wasn't pleased that Roberts appeared lethargic on the sideline and that the line was "soft as butter." With fourth-string quarterback Jackson Fetty, normally a running back, under center, the Knights rallied to win.
"We do that every day in practice," Salmons said of the 98-yard drive. "It sounds cliche, but we do. We start at the minus-1 and try to drive the length of the field."
With six new starters on special teams and three in the backfield, Salmons said he relied on his players' guts and their ability to duplicate what they learned in practice.
Salmons also depended on a more-enthused Roberts, who encouraged his teammates in the final two quarters, despite being disappointed that he couldn't return to the field.
"In the second half with you here, it made a difference," Salmons told Roberts. "We're a team. We're a team. Good teams respond. bad teams fold. You're a good team."