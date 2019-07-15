IRONTON - Beau Brownstead doesn't want to break his dad's records, be known as a better football player then him nor earn a scholarship to a bigger school.
Beau Brownstead, as was his dad Heath an Ironton High School fullback, desires only one thing his pop has - a state title. Heath Brownstead helped the Fighting Tigers to the 1989 championship in a 12-7 triumph over Campbell Memorial at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
"I want to leave here with a state championship," Beau Brownstead said Saturday during Ironton's 7-on-7 scrimmage at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior is built much like Heath, who went on to a standout career at Furman University. As was his dad, Beau is more power than speed, although he is quicker than at this time last season.
"I'm about 20 pounds lighter," Brownstead said. "That has helped me run a little bit faster. Coach (Trevon) Pendleton has helped me a lot with that."
In Ironton's offense in 1989, the fullback carried the ball, but blocking from the position was required as much as anything out coach Bob Lutz and the full-house T. Linemen J.D. Coffman and J.D. Cyrus went on to play at Marshall, as did quarterback Mark Vass.
For Beau Brownstead to earn a scholarship, he knows he'll have to block as well as did his dad.
Colleges have noticed Brownstead, even though he primarily was a blocking back who doubled as a linebacker at Raceland. He said he has heard from 15 schools and has visited Capital University, Denison University, Furman University, Grove City College, Hillsdale College and Urbana University.
"I'm sorting it all out," Brownstead said. "I'd like to play in college and go into coaching."
Brownstead said he is impressed with Ironton, which finished second to Gallia Academy and made the Division V playoffs before losing 15-7 to Johnstown-Monroe.
He said the tradition-rich program reminds him a great deal of Raceland, a small-school power in Kentucky.
One difference in encountering the people wearing the orange of Raceland and those in the orange of Ironton is that Rams fans didn't tell him about the exploits of Heath Brownstead.
"People talk about how good he was," Beau Brownstead said, with a laugh.
The younger Brownstead not only has to overcome his dad's reputation, competition for playing time, as well as defenders looking to separate him from the ball, but Type 1 diabetes. The struggle with the disease is a challenge.
"Sometimes if my sugar gets too high during practice or a game, I run off and get a shot, then go back in," Brownstead said. "I can;t wear an insulin pump. I can't keep it on."
Brownstead was diagnosed when he was 5. He said he has learned to live with the disease.
"I pretty much have it figured out," Brownstead said. "My sophomore year I had a hard time with it. Some days there's just nothing much you can do about it. Most days, I can control it."