HUNTINGTON — Former Huntington High baseball standout Jack Brunetti of the University of Charleston was named a NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association third-team all-American.
The senior pitcher/infielder went 10-1 with a 2.93 earned run average last season, striking out 57 and walking 15 in 80 innings. Brunetti limited foes to 66 hits and six home runs.
At the plate, Brunetti hit three home runs, drove in 40 runs, smacked 10 doubles and two triples while batting .331. He stole eight bases in 10 attempts.
Brunetti was one of several local standouts who performed well on college baseball diamonds last season. Following is a look at five more:
>> Tanner Brandon, Cabell Midland H.S., Bluefield State College. An academic all-American, Brandon turned in a monstrous sophomore season, hitting eight home runs, driving in 40 and batting .420. He reached base at a .503 clip and slugged .707. The infielder/outfielder walked (28) more times than he struck out (21), smashed 15 doubles and tripled thrice. Brandon led his team in most offensive categories. He also pitched in four games, all in relief, and totaled two innings.
>> Jordan Clark, Winfield H.S., Concord University. A 6-1, 230-pound red-shirt senior, Clark was a first-team all-region selection after starting 49 of 50 games. Clark batted .374, scored 37 runs, homered eight times, drove in 50 and smacked 11 doubles. Clark slugged .589 and reached base at a .438 percentage. He struck out just 19 times and walked 22. Clark threw out 14 of 23 attempted base stealers.
>> Austin Henrich, Poca H.S., University of Charleston. Henrich went 4-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games, all starts. He allowed 50 hits in 49 innings, struck out 43 and walked 25. Foes batted .259.
>> Cayden Ross, Wayne H.S., Bluefield State College. Ross was redshirted as a freshman.
>> Austin Stambaugh, Spring Valley H.S., Bluefield State College. Stambaugh appeared in 14 games and went 3-5 with a 5.94 ERA. In 53 innings, he allowed 73 hits, struck out 32 and walked 20. Stambaugh gave up six home runs.