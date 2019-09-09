PRINCETON, W.Va. — Ellaina Hess made six saves in earning the victory in goal as Cabell Midland (5-1-1) shut out Princton 4-0 saturday night in girls high school soccer.
Olivia Charles scored the winning goal in the 13th minute, then assisted Elisabeth Dick on a score at the 56-minute mark. Haley Martin scored in the 68th minute to make it 3-0.
Chelsea Hogsett set the score off a pass by Cailyn Lowe in the 76th minute.
The Knights return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hurricane in a battle of the last two Class AAA state champions.
CABELL MIDLAND 1 3 - 4|
PRINCETON 0 0 - 0
CM - O. Charles unassisted, 13:00
CM - Dick (O. Charles assist), 56:00
CM - Martin unassisted, 68:00
CM - Hogsett (Lowe), 76:00
Shots: P 8, CM 28. Saves: P 14, CM 6 (Hess).