HUNTINGTON - Cabell Midland (3-0) is the No. 1 team in Class AAA in the initial West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission football ratings of 2019.
The Knights, who entertain No. 22 Hurricane (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, garnered 13 ratings points to edge second-rated Musselman (3-0, 12.67). The top 16 teams in the final rankings after the regular season qualify for the playoffs.
The top eight teams are designated as home teams in the first round of the playoffs.
Huntington High (1-1) and Spring Valley (2-1) tied with Greenbrier East (2-1) for 11th, with seven points. The Highlanders visit Woodrow Wilson (1-2, 4.33, tied for 15th) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Timberwolves play host to South Charleston (1-2, 4.33, tied for 15th) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Parkersburg South (3-0, 12.0) was third; defending state champion Martinsburg (3-0, 11.67) fourth, Riverside (2-1, 8.67) and University (2-1, 8.67) tied for fifth; and Capital (2-1, 8.33), Parkersburg (2-1, 8.33), Spring Mills (2-1, 8.33) and Wheeling Park (2-1, 8.33) tied for seventh.
Washington (1-1, 6.60) was 14th. South Charleston, Woodrow Wilson, George Washington (1-2, 4.33) and John Marshall (1-2, 4.33) tied for 15th.
In Class AA, reigning state champion Fairmont Senior (3-0, 11.33) topped the ratings, followed by Bridgeport (3-0, 11.0).
Wyoming East (2-0, 10.0) tied for third with Keyser (3-0, 10.0). Oak Glen (3-0, 9.67) was fifth, Poca (3-0, 9.33) sixth, Sissonville (3-0, 9.0) seventh and Man (3-0, 8.33) and Liberty-Raleigh (3-0, 8.33) tied for eighth.
Bluefield (2-1, 7.67) and North Marion (2-1, 7.67) tied for 10th, with Weir (2-1, 7.33) 12th and Winfield (2-1, 6.67) 13th. Robert C. Byrd (2-1, 6.33), Nicholas County (2-1, 6.33), Herbert Hoover (2-1, 6.33) and Lincoln (2-1, 6.33) tied for 14th.
Mingo Central (2-1, 6.0) tied for 18th. Logan (0-3, 0.0), Chapmanville (0-3, 0.0), Wayne (0-2, 0.0) and Point Pleasant (0-1, 0.0) tied for 33rd.
In Class A, St. Marys (2-0, 9.5) was No. 1, one point ahead of No. 2 Pendleton County (2-0, 8.5). Doddridge County (3-0, 6.67), Midland Trail (2-1, 6.67) and Tygarts Valley (3-0, 6.67) tied for third. Ritchie County (2-0, 6.5) was sixth, Tolsia (2-1, 6.0) seventh and Moorefield (2-1, 5.67) and Williamstown 92-1, 5.67) tied for eighth.
Madonna (2-1, 5.0), Meadow Bridge (2-1, 5.0), Webster County (2-1, 5.0), Greenbrier West (2-1, 5.0) and defending state champ Wheeling Central (2-1, 5.0) tied for 10th. Buffalo (2-1, 4.33), Richwood (2-1, 4.33), Wirt County (2-1, 4.33) and Trinity Christian (2-1, 4.33) tied for 15th.
Tug Valley (2-1, 4.0) tied for 19th. Wahama (1-2, 2.33) tied for 26th. Hannan (0-3, 0.0) tied for 32nd.