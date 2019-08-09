ONA - Cabell Midland High School pitcher Jason Perdue said he liked a great deal about the Davis & Elkins College baseball program, but the tipping point in his signing with the Senators was pitching coach Kramer Snead.
Perdue said he thinks the former New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim minor league pitcher can help him improve.
"I figured he'll be good for me," said Perdue, who chose Davis & Elkins over several offers, including those from West Virginia Tech and Bluefield College.
Perdue, a left-hander, pitched 49 innings and posted a 2.10 earned run average last season. He said he plans to major in business management.
Davis & Elkins, a NCAA Division II member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, can use an infusion of talent. The Senators went 6-40 last season and their pitchers posted a 9.31 ERA.
"I picked D&E because of the location," Perdue said. "It's a safe area and that's important to me. I became close with the coach (Mason Heyne) and he really hooked me on D&E.
The Senators return just one left-handed pitcher and signed one in addition to Perdue. That could bode well for playing time for Perdue.
"I was told I could expect immediate playing time," Perdue said. "Being a crafty left-hander, I'll be expected to get ground ball outs. I think I'll get good, quality innings."
Whether those innings come in the rotation or out of the bullpen is to be determined. Perdue said he prefers starting, but is happy to relieve if needed. He came out of the Cabell Midland bullpen and earned honorable-mention all-state honors..
"Our coaches believe in me in some tough situations," Perdue said of Knights head coach Tracy Brumfield and pitching coach George Brumfield. "Whatever they need me to do at D&E, I'll do."
Perdue said his dad Doug, mom Tara and grandpa Wetzel were big influences on him on and off the field. He thanked them for catching him in the back yard, driving him to travel ball games and paying fees and for equipment to play baseball. He also thanked former minor leaguers Zach Baldwin and Jeremy Cummings for helping him improve.
Perdue, who graduated with very high honors and a grade point average better than 4.0, throws a two-seam and four-seam fastball, as well as a curve, slider and change.