ELIZABETH, W.Va. - Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland won the West Virginia Girls High School Golf Invitational Tournament on Tuesday at the Mingo Bottom Golf Course.

A freshman, Sargent shot 38-37-75 to capture the tile by one stroke over Mary Denny of Woodrow Wilson. Denny shot 38-38-76 on the 5,603-yard, par-72 course.

Sargent led by three strokes after 15 holes, but a double bogey on No. 16 reduced her lead to one. She held on the rest of the way for the victory in the second annual event. Olivia Hart of Hurricane won the 2018 championship.

