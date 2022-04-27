ONA — Pitcher Jess Terry kept the Wahama bats quiet and Cabell Midland came through with seven runs in the third inning to knock off the Falcons 10-3 Wednesday night at Paul Adams Field.
The rematch between the two defending state champions turned out a bit more subdued than the first meeting back on March 29, when Wahama came from behind twice in the late innings to prevail 13-12 in 13 innings. Wahama is the reigning champion in Class A and the Knights hold the same distinction in Class AAA.
Wahama (19-2) tallied 21 hits in the first meeting, but Terry held the White Falcons to four this time and struck out nine. On the flip side, K.K. Wallis drove in three runs and Quinn Ballengee drove the first pitch from Mikie Lieving for a home run off the scoreboard in center field to set the tone. In the first meeting, Lieving struck out 19.
“Best job this year,” Knights coach Herman Beckett said of Terry’s performance. “Played defense. Saw pitches and hit it.”
Lieving’s triple to right drove in Wahama’s first two runs in the third. Amber Wolfe followed with an RBI single to left.
Terry kept the White Falcons at bay the rest of the time, using an off-speed pitch effectively.
In the Cabell Midland third, Addi Perdue started the inning with a single and Ballengee and Terry each drew four-pitch walks to load the bases.
Wallis then laced a two-run single to center. Destiny Hale would later add a two-run single as the Knights had 11 batters go to the plate that inning. Wahama also made two errors.
“Got a bunch of kids who can hit and run,” Beckett said. “They’re like rabbits.”
Terry said the Knights (18-8) made necessary adjustments for the rematch.
“Pitching, at the plate, in the field,” Terry said. “We knew how they could hit. I stayed ahead in the count and that was big.”
Wallis and Terry enjoyed the decisive third.
“Needed a pick-me-up,” Wallis said. “We had energy in the dugout. We’re confident in each other.”
“Amazing,” Terry said. “It’s confidence for me. Got some room if I make mistakes.”
In the sixth, Wallis plated a run with a double to right center. Then when the Falcons tried to pick her off second, catcher Amber Wolfe’s throw glanced off Bailee Bumgarner’s glove at second and went into center. Wallis raced home and made it with a diving slide.
“When the ball went behind me, it was go,” Wallis said. “It felt good. They got us up there. It was the beginning of the season. This shows how far we’ve come.”
Wahama coach Chris Noble said Terry kept his team off stride at the plate.
“She did a really good job,” Noble said. “Kept us off balance and we didn’t adjust. Still it’s a good game for us to have. Going against teams like this helps make you better.”
Cabell Midland’s next game is Thursday at South Charleston. Wahama is home Thursday against Williamstown.
WAHAMA 003 000 0 — 3 4 2
CABELL MIDLAND 107 002 x — 10 9 1
Lieving and Wolfe; Terry and Rose.
Hitting: (W) Lieving 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Wolfe RBI. (CM) Ballengee 2-2, HR, 2B, RBI; Wallis 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Dorsey 2-3, RBI; Hale 2 RBI; Perdue 2-3, RBI.