PARKERSBURG — Though Cabell Midland’s football team spent the day on a tour of the Mountain State, the Knights had plenty left in the tank for their 8 p.m. rendezvous with Parkersburg South on Friday evening at Erickson All-Sports Facility. Coach Luke Salmons’ crew put on a running-game clinic in a 69-34 win over the host Patriots.
The Knights used a 28-point third quarter to pull away after South trailed by just seven entering the period before halftime. Jackson Fetty’s interception of a Sam Schuler pass set up one score. Jayden Johnson’s fumble recovery set up another one that put the score at 35-7 with six minutes left in the half. The other scores came on the ground.
Overall, the night belonged to the Knights’ Jakob Caudill, who filled up the stat sheet with 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries.
Those numbers included scoring runs of 47 and 35 yards. Each one came after the Patriots managed to claw their way back into the contest.
But it wasn’t meant to be for the home team. South made too many mistakes while breaking in new starters on the offensive line.
However, there were positives for the home team. Levi Rice and Cyrus Traugh made standout plays in all three phases. Rice’s 77-yard kickoff return with 11 seconds left before halftime brought the Patriots within 42-21. He then pulled in a 54-yard touchdown pass late in the third period.
Traugh, meanwhile, helped the Patriots pull even with their visitors after he caught a tipped past for the Patriots’ first score of the game at the 5:39 mark of the opening period.