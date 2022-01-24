HUNTINGTON — Starting at 145 pounds, Cabell Midland wrestlers put on quite a performance Monday night and turned the tide in their favor in its annual dual against rival Huntington High at the Archer-Lucas Gymnasium.
The Knights won seven straight matches, five by pin and one major decision, and that eruption on the mat turned a 26-3 deficit into a cherished victory, 40-32, and quite a post-match celebration among the Cabell Midland fans on hand for this rare moment.
This is Cabell Midland’s second straight win in the series (teams did not compete last season due to the Coronavirus and protocols). It so happens Knights coach Louden Goodpaster was a junior wrestler for the Knights the last time they defeated Huntington prior to 2020. In a stretch of 20 years, the Highlanders won 17 times.
Cabell Midland keeps the Superintendent’s Trophy, which goes to the winner each year.
“They’re both special,” Goodpaster said about the successive wins. “Two years ago we hadn’t done it since my junior year. “It’s just a grind. We were ready to go. Solid all the way around. Every day is tough. The matches, the practices get you ready for this.”
Both teams entered the match off tough outings. Cabell Midland lost to Parkersburg South and University on Wednesday in Parkersburg. The Highlanders got beat at Point Pleasant on Saturday.
It’s obvious Goodpaster and the Knights stayed positive even though Huntington won five of the first six matches.
“Told the kids to believe, keep fighting, keep pushing,” Goodpaster said. “Everybody has a run, four or five hammers. We were ready to compete. The big kids [heavier weights] were ready to go when needed.”
Cabell Midland’s Nick Giampolo, ranked No. 5 in the latest Class AAA individual ratings, dominated No. 1-ranked Quran Misner. He won by major decision, turning to the Midland crowd in the closing seconds and clapping his hands to celebrate taking the lead for good.
“He’s a grinder,” Goodpaster said.
Jackson Stewart started the run for Cabell Midland with a pinfall at 145. Jake Eden got a decision at 152 and then Connor Wiseman (160) and Nick Marion (170) won by pin. Logan Fischer won by pin at 195 and Gage Ruley got the pin at 220 to put the bow on the big moment.
Giampolo, named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Winner’s Choice Tournament earlier this month in Fairmont, soaked up the moment.
“Enthused,” he said. “It’s really exciting. From football, we know everyone [Huntington beat the Knights in the 2021 regular season and again in Class AAA semifinals]. Glory to us especially on their floor.”
Cabell Midland had the edge in matches won, 8-6, and got bonus points in seven of the eight.
Highlanders coach Rob Archer said once the visitors got the momentum, the Highlanders couldn’t stop it.
“They got on a roll and didn’t stop,” Archer said. “Their best guys came through and wrestled well. Giampolo was on point tonight, on his game. Our offense never got started.
“The dual, I love it. It puts pressure on everybody. Our top kids did not come through. Our top guys need to work on certain things.”
Both Cabell Midland and Huntington will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the WSAZ Invitational at Mountain Health Arena. The event, for high schools and middle schools, is one of the biggest in the country. Action for high schools starts at 1 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s times are 10 a.m. for consolations, 6 p.m. for place matches and 8:15 for championship matches.
Huntington entered Monday’s dual ranked No. 6 in Class AAA and Cabell Midland checked in at eighth. Wheeling Park is ranked No. 1 followed by University and Spring Mills. Defending state champ Parkersburg South is No. 7.
Cabell Midland 40, Huntington 32
106, Nate Volk (H) by pinfall.
113, Jeff Hood (H) by pinfall.
120, Garrin Arthur (H) by forfeit.
126, James St. Clair (H) by decision.
132, Seth Holt (CM) by decision.
138, Jesiah Winters (H) by tech. fall.
145, Jackson Stewart (CM) by pinfall.
152, Jake Eden (CM) by pinfall.
160, Connor Wiseman (CM) by pinfall.
170, Nick Marion (CM) by pinfall.
182, Nick Giampolo (CM) by major decision.
195, Logan Fischer (CM) by pinfall.
220, Gage Ruley (CM) by pinfall.
285, Robby Martin (H) by pinfall.