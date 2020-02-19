MORGANTOWN — Once again, George Washington boys and girls teams are expected to dominate at the West Virginia high school swimming state meet beginning Thursday in Morgantown, but Patriot swimmers aren't the only ones who can make waves this year.
GW's Ian Adler will get heavy competition from Hurricane's Bradley Boyd in the 200 free. Boyd has the second-best time in that event from regionals and the top time in the boys 500 free. Hurricane's boys 200 free relay team comes into states with the second-best time from regionals, behind Huntington.
For the Huntington High boys, Henry Sheils enters Thursday with the fastest time in the 100 butterfly and the second-fastest time in the 50 free.
In the girls meet, Winfield's Madeline Foster enters Thursday with the top time from regionals in the 100 fly. Foster and Hurricane's Isabella Hart both have top-four times in the 100 free, and Hart also has a top-four time in the 100 breast.
The state meet begins Thursday morning at the new Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.