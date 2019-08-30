CHARLESTON — In many ways, it's like starting over for Capital.
The Cougars have a lot to replace — Kerry Martin Jr., a three-year starting quarterback who's now playing defensive back at WVU, their top four rushers from a year ago, all four of their Class AAA All-State players and a total of 22 seniors who helped the team reach the playoff semifinals for a sixth straight time with an 11-2 record.
But guess what? Coach Jon Carpenter, entering his 10th season, doesn't mind a bit where his team stands heading into the season. He likes what he's seen so far, and thinks the players he has can get themselves ready for the long grind.
"I think that's always got to be your approach and they've been fun to coach so far," Carpenter said. "It's been a while since I had this much fun. They're so young, they remind you of the first team you had. Whatever you tell them to do, they're big-eyed and smiling, having fun.''
Despite all the talent lost from last season, the Cougars still have their share of standouts on either side of the ball.
Three accomplished receivers return, led by senior Chance Knox, senior Kerion Martin, a Marshall commit, and junior K.J. Taylor.
The shifty Knox led Capital's pass-catchers last fall with 33 grabs for 518 yards and seven touchdowns, and also averaged nearly 21 yards on punt returns, including one for a touchdown at South Charleston. Kerion Martin caught 15 balls for 310 yards and four TDs and the speedy Taylor had 19 receptions for 348 yards and four scores.
Sophomore Evan Landers (6-0, 180) appears ready to take over at quarterback after backing up Kerry Martin last season.
Logan Spurlock returns as a do-it-all talent for the Cougars, as well. He led the team in tackles in 2018, is the team's kicker and punter and could see time at tight end and even quarterback on offense.
Martin and Karrington Hill combine for one of the top tandems of defensive backs in the state.
GEORGE WASHINGTON
George Washington coach Steve Edwards, Jr., has a difficult task facing him in 2019.
That task? Replacing four-year starting quarterback Grant Wells.
Much of the summer three-week period was focused on that, but now an interesting wild card has entered the mix in transfer R.T. Alexander, who is the son of Robert Alexander, a two-time Kennedy Award winner and former West Virginia and NFL running back.
Alexander threw for 1,998 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman at St. Albans before transferring to Lowndes High in Valdosta, Georgia, for 2018.
No matter the quarterback, there will be solid options at receiver. The leader of the Patriots' receiving corps is Alex Mazelon, who had 58 catches for 860 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Seniors Isaac Isabell, Brayden McCallister and Luke Grimm are also viable options.
The offensive and defensive lines remain a question mark for the Patriots with inexperience on both sides.
Junior linebacker Michael Ray also returns after finishing second on the team in tackles last season.
SOUTH CHARLESTON
Coming off a 3-7 season that ended a streak of five playoff appearances, South Charleston coach Donnie Mays is hoping the Black Eagles throw their weight around in 2019.
That's because, for a change, the Black Eagles have some weight to throw around at the offensive and defensive front.
"It's a little better for us up front than it has been, and it all starts with those guys," Mays said.
The marquee player for the Black Eagles is junior Zeiqui Lawton, who is a standout defensively and will also play fullback. Lawton is one of the top-50 players nationally for the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports. Lawton will be a focal point of all teams facing South Charleston.
Freshman Trey Dunn is likely to take over at quarterback and has a trio of seniors as targets in Samahji Simon, Qwailei Turner and Romeo Dunham. Keeping those guys healthy will be key after injuries bit the receiving corps in 2018.
ST. ALBANS
After a 1-9 season with a young team, St. Albans coach Nick Watts is looking forward to seeing how experience and hunger translate to success this year.
"We have pretty much everyone back," SA coach Nick Watts said. "A lot of the kids that weren't starters last year played pretty significant downs for us. I'm excited about the group coming back. There's a lot of good skill in there, and we've got some linemen that will be three-year starter guys."
Senior Cayden McCoy will direct a versatile offense that mixes in triple-option, run-pass option and everything in between. Junior Jaimelle Claytor is an all-purpose weapon who will see plenty of touches.
The constant will be up front where experience is abound on the front line.
Jaxon Holbert returns at linebacker after missing the last half of the season and Dakota Snyder joins Andrew Vickers to give the Red Dragons a sizable defensive front.
RIVERSIDE
Riverside head coach Alex Daugherty took some lumps in a 1-9 rookie campaign, but the 24-year-old wants to translate that experience to lessons for his team.
For the Warriors, the theme is 'Finish' after they suffered three close losses - two to South Charleston and George Washington - that could've changed the season's complexion. There was also a 17-0 loss to Cabell Midland in which opportunities were missed.
Offensively, Javante Elzy returns under center, along with 1,200-yard running back Caden Easterling. For the offense to improve, Elzy has to improve his passing numbers so teams don't load up against Easterling and the run game.
Success will come if the defense is able to get stops when needed - something that hindered them in many losses last season. Linebacker Charlie Pierson and defensive lineman Austin Chapman will serve as leaders on Daugherty's defense.
PARKERSBURG
The Big Reds also have some rebuilding to do after graduating 26 seniors. Receiver Braeden Mason comes back after catching 55 passes for 658 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. But the quarterback on the other side of that connection, Jake Johnson, is gone. So are a couple of players who helped Mason get open, Parkersburg's leading rusher last season Tyler Moler and leading receiver Brenton Strange, now a tight end at Penn State.
Mason could be called upon in a number of areas, considering he's the Big Reds leading returning receiver, rusher (15 carries, 78 yards last season) and passer (1-for-2, 54 yards). Bryson Singer and Michael Owen also should see time at quarterback. Linebacker Gage Fiore, who also received special honorable mention on the All-State team, returns as well.
WOODROW WILSON
This will be the Flying Eagles' final season in the MSAC, and they would like to go out on a higher note than they finished on last year. Woodrow limped to a 3-7 record in 2018 and the two players who made the offense go when it did, quarterback Peyton Shehan and running back Micah Hancock, both have graduated.
Lamont Lee, who gained 208 yards with two touchdowns on the ground, is the team's leading returning rusher. He'll be able to run behind offensive lineman Ian Pomeroy, who earned All-State honorable mention last year.