SOUTH POINT, Ohio - Emilee Carey is adept at sports where she puts the ball in the hole.
A standout senior basketball player at South Point High School, Carey has helped the Pointers girls golf team to a 7-0 record this season.
With two victories over Fairland and one over Gallia Academy, South Point has made a name for itself on the course in just its second year.
"Our players have really improved a lot," Carey said of teammates Lucy Gannon, Hannah Hall and Abbi Zornes.
Carey, who carries a 43 stroke average for nine holes, has bettered her game since last season, especially her driving. She had played golf for fun for several years, but didn't take it seriously until Hall coaxed her into playing in high school. In 2018, Carey made the all-Ohio Valley Conference team.
"Hannah talked me into it and I'm glad she did," said Carey, who added she prefers basketball but enjoys golf. "It's such a good feeling when you're hitting good shots. It's frustrating sometimes, though, when you're not."
Hall's mother, Joan Hall, is South Point's golf coach. She said Carey is an inspiration.
"She's our No. 1 player and she's very determined," Hall said.
Carey underwent back surgery almost two years ago to repair a fracture. She also deals with scoliosis, an irregular curve in her spine. She said her improvement could be related to her back.
"I'm not really sure," Carey said. "My back's not hurting anymore, so that helps."
Hall said she is pleased with how her team has gelled and encourages one another.
"This is a good group of girls and they've been together for a while," Hall said.