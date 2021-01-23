HUNTINGTON — Statistics usually are a strong measure of production, but in a football season when COVID-19 limited the number of games played, stats told only part of the story.
Some played five games, others 13, skewing the stats but certainly not the evident talent of those named to The Herald-Dispatch 2020 All Tri-State High School Football Team.
Players of the year Wyatt Milum on offense and Reid Carrico on defense needed no stat sheet to tell their stories of why they are worthy of the awards.
Milum, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound tackle from Spring Valley continued a recent trend of offensive linemen being honored as the region’s top player. A dominating run blocker and agile pass protector, Milum has signed with West Virginia University. The senior winner of the Stydahar Award as West Virginia’s premier offensive lineman, is a four-star talent and ranked as one of the top 100 recruits in the Class of 2021 by a consensus of scouting services.
“Wyatt might be more the total package than all of them,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said after asked to compare Milum to former Timberwolves star linemen Riley Locklear (University of Tennessee), Zach Williamson (University of Louisville) and Doug Nester (West Virginia University).
Carrico, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior All-American linebacker from Ironton, also is a four-star talent and top 100 signee. Carrico finished with 50 tackles, 14 for losses, and four sacks last season to lead the Fighting Tigers to the Division V state championship game. He also rushed for 1,544 yards and caught 170 yards worth of passes as a running back.
“Reid is an incredibly talented kid who does everything you ask,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said of Carrico. “He’s a great kid and leader who does all the little things right. he never takes a play off.”
Tony Love of Ashland earned coach of the year honors after guiding the Tomcats to an 11-0 record and a Kentucky state championship. Love’s competition for the honor was stiff and included, among others, Luke Salmons of Cabell Midland, Trevor Pendleton of Ironton, Melvin Cunningham of Fairland, Evan Ferguson of Boyd County and Rusty Webb of Symmes Valley.
Statistics did tell a story for the quarterback of All Tri-State team. Fairland’s Max Ward, who has committed to Kentucky Christian University, completed 118 of 200 passes for 2,051 yards and 28 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, to help the Dragons to a an 8-2 record and the region championship game.
Ward’s favorite target was fellow KCU commit Gavin Hunt, who caught 50 passes for 1,078 yards. Ward is joined on the All Tri-State first-team receiving corps by Ashland’s J.T. Garrett and Ironton’s Trevor Hacker. Garrett, committed to Kentucky Wesleyan, caught 27 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns, rushed 43 times for 505 yards and 10 TDs and completed 4 of 5 passes for 150 yards and two scores. Hacker caught 18 passes for 405 yards and also starred as a defensive back.
‘Every time Gavin touches the ball is an opportunity for a big play,” Cunningham said. “He’s a great athlete. He’s a tremendous talent and expects to score every time he touches the ball.”
Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, committed to WVU, is the first-team tight end.
A trio of running backs — Cabell Midland’s Jacob Caudill, Ashland’s Keontae Pittman and Coal Grove’s Austin Stapleton — combine power and speed. Caudill ran for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games. He is spurning college offers to join the Marines. Pittman, who has signed with Army, carried 171 times for 1,557 yards and 24 touchdowns. Stapleton ran for 1,374 yards on 207 carries to help the Hornets to the region semifinals.
“Fullback is very vital in everything we do,” Salmons said of Caudill. “He was always there trucking along.”
Milum heads a big, strong, impressive offensive line that features two of his teammates in Bryce Biggs, who is committed to Marshall, and Evan Ferguson, a junior drawing considerable recruiting interest. They are joined up front by Matt Davis of Ironton and Toledo signee Riley Starnes of Gallia Academy.
Wrapping up the first-team offense is Chesapeake quarterback Donald Richendollar, likely the fastest player of the All Tri-State squad. Richendollar carried 112 times for 504 yards and was an efficient passer.
The All Tri-State defense would be a challenge for the offense, with a rugged, quick defensive front featuring Kolby Coburn of Ashland, Dalton Crabtree of Ironton, Nemo Roberts of Cabell Midland and Maxwell Wentz of Huntington High.
Carrico is joined on a tough, fast linebacking corps by Fairland’s J.D. Brumfield, Spring Valley’s Cole Diamond and Ashland’s Caleb Tackett, all premier tacklers who made life miserable for foes in opposing backfields.
The secondary is made up of talented ballhawks who are sure tacklers and tremendous athletes. It includes Jack Alley of Ashland, Jace Caldwell of Spring Valley, Devin Jackson of Huntington High and Chandler Schmidt of Cabell Midland.
“Devin is a tremendous athlete who is a competitor who has been a lockdown corner for us the past two seasons,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals said. “To come back from an injury he had as a sophomore in the first game against Belfry speaks volumes of his determination to be great.”
The utility player could just as well have been the first-team quarterback. Cabell Midland’s Jadyn Johnson is a talented player on defense and offense.
No team is complete without special teams and this one features two stellar players in Ashland kicker S.J. Lycans and Ironton punter Kyle Howell. Lycans made 43 of 45 extra point attempts and all six of his field goal tries. Howell consistently pinned opponents deep in their own territory on the rare occasion Ironton was forced to punt.
If any squad couold rival the All Tri-State first team, it’s the second unit, headed by Russell quarterback Charlie Jachimczuk. The running backs include James Armstrong of Gallia Academy. Brody Brumfield of Spring Valley and Trevor Carter of Ironton.
The receiving corps, too, is outstanding, with Thomas Wentz of Chesapeake, Mason Lykins of Russell and Noah Waynick of Huntington High Eli Archer of Huntington High is the tight end..
Blocking for the second-team skill position players is an impressive young group featuring Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy, Jackson Foutch of Ashland, Garrett Green of Hurricane, Casey Hudson of Fairland and Rocky White of Ironton. Cabell Midland running back Baden Gillispie is the utility player.
The second-team defensive line is right there with the first unit, featuring Chesapeake’s Nick Burns, Coal Grove’s Ben Compliment, Ironton’s Gunnar Crawford and Fairland’s Jordan Williams. They are backed at linebacker by Tiffin University commit Cameron Deere, Palmer Riggio of Cabell Midland, Tyree Smith of Huntington High and Tyrone Washington of Hurricane.
The secondary includes players with tremendous versatility and few would argue their inclusion on the first team. It is made up of Huntington High’s Amari Felder, Fairland’s Zander Schmidt, Cabell Midland’s Isaiah Vaughn and Ashland’s Hunter Gillum. The utility player is multi-talented Coal Grove junior Malachi Wheeler.
Ironton kicker Jimmy Mahlmesiter and Ashland punter Calyx Holmes are the specialists.
The honorable-mention selections, too, are talented as they join an All Tri-State team that in many instances can be more difficult to make than all-state squads. For the first time, the All Tri-State team includes two girls — kickers Olivia Charles of Cabell Midland and Emma Marshall of Fairland.