LOUISA, Ky. - Freshman Lanie Carter scored the game-winning goal to lift Huntington High to a 3-2 victory over Lawrence County in girls high school soccer Thursday night.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead, but Sophia Aya-Ay tied the score with a goal at the 31-minute mark. Claire Burberry gave the Highlanders a 2-1 with a goal just before halftime.
Lawrence County scored quickly to begin the second half, tying the contest at 2-2, but Carter found the net 10 minutes later to give Huntington High a 3-2 lead.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 2 1 - 3
LAWRENCE COUNTY 1 1 - 2
LC - goal
HH - Aya-Ay unassisted
HH - Burberry unassisted
LC - goal
HH - Carter unassisted
Boys
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 5, ROCK HILL 1: Isaac Slack scored his first three goals of the season to lead the Indians (4-1-1) to a triumph over the Redmen in Lucasville, Ohio. David Petry and Austin Sommers also scored for Lucasville Valley. The Redmen's goal came on an own-goal header by an Indians player.
ROCK HILL 1 0 - 1
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 2 3 - 5
LV - Sommers unassisted
LV - Slack unassisted
RH - own goal
LV - Slack unassisted
LV - Petry (Sommers assist)
LV - Slack (unassisted)
HURRICANE 4, ST. ALBANS 0: Drake Lester had a goal and an assist as the Redskins (6-0) blanked the Red Dragons.
Nate Kirk, Jake Bock and Nick Eskins also scored. Nick Eskins made two saves and Nick Price one for Hurricane.