ONA - Emilie Charles scored all four goals as Cabell Midland defeated Lawrence County 4-0 Saturday in girls high school soccer.
Charles' first two goals came off passes from Elisabeth Dick in the 10th and 34th minutes, respectively. Charles scored again at the 36-minute mark off an assist by Hanley Riner. Charles, a senior, scored her final goal off an assist by her sister, Olivia Charles, a freshman.
Ellaina Hess earned the victory in goal.
Cabell Midland (1-0) plays again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. South Charleston. The Bulldogs (1-1) return to action against Russell at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 0 0 - 0
CABELL MIDLAND 3 1 - 4
CM - E Charles (Dick assist), 10:00
CM - Emilie Charles (Dick assist), 34:00
CM - E. Charles (Riner assist), 36:00
CM - E. Charles (O. Charles), 60:00
Shots: LC 3, CM 36. Saves: 19 (Moore); CM 2 (Ellaina Hess). Corner kicks: 0, CM 4.
HURRICANE 2, GREENBRIER EAST 0: Bailey Fisher scored two goals and goal keeper Olivia Bird was credited with a shut out as the Redskins beat the Spartans in Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Fisher scored at 33:13 off an assist from Dani Ray. She scored again unassisted at 76:03.
HURRICANE 1 1 - 2
GREENBRIER EAST 0 0 - 0
H - Fisher (Ray assist), 33:13
H - Fisher unassisted, 76:03
Shots: H 21, GE 2. Saves: H 0 (Bird), GE 10 (Meghan Hofmann), Corner kicks: H 14, GE 1.
WAVERLY 5, IRONTON ST. JOE 1: Waverly jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead on its way to a Southern Ohio Conference victory over the Flyers in the season opener for both teams.
Aubrey Sutton scored off an assist from Laiken Unger for Ironton St. Joe. Bella Whaley made 16 saves.
Boys
HURRICANE 1, WHEELING PARK 0: Drake Lester's goal off of an assist by Isaiah Gillespie gave the Redskins a season-opening win over the Patriots.
Nick Eskins, with 17 saves, and Zach Calvert, with nine, helped Hurricane in the shutout.
WHEELING PARK 0 0 - 0
HURRICANE 1 0 - 1
H - Lester (Gillespie assist)
BOYD COUNTY 7, WEST CARTER 1: Ronnie Totten issued two assists and seven different Lions scored as the Lions defeated the Comets on Saturday.
Chase Cordial, Clayton Crum, Cameron Gibson,Rylan Keelin, Cameron Salyers, Hayden Salyers and Alec Stone scored for Boyd County (3-0). Keelin, Stone, J.B. Walter and Carson Webb had assists.
MINFORD 5, SOUTH POINT 1: The Falcons rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat the Pointers in Minford, Ohio.
Tyler Lilly gave South Point a 1-0 lead when he scored off an assist by Levi Lawson at the 24-minute mark. That lead held up until the 58th minute when Zane Miller tied it with an unassisted goal.
Three minutes later, Adam Cordle scored unassisted for the game-winner. Cordle then assisted Brayden Davis at the 65-minute mark for a 3-1 Minford lead. Cordle added two more goals, one assisted by Evan Wheeler, to set the score.
SOUTH POINT 1 0 - 1
MINFORD 0 5 - 5
SP - Lilly (Lawson assist), 24:00
M - Miller unassisted, 58:00
M - Cordle unassisted, 61:00
M - Davis (Cordle assist), 64:00
M - Cordle (Wheeler assist), 72:00
M - Cordle unassistedm 74:00