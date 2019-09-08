CHARLESTON — Charleston Catholic defeated Huntington St. Joe 3-0 to win the girls division of Bishop's Cup Saturday.
Jill Uy scored the first goal. The score remained 1-0 until the 73-minute mark when Lindsay Carr scored off an assist by Hannah Rahin. Charleston Catholic added a late goal to win its eighth consecutive Bishop's Cup title and 16th in the last 18 years.
On Friday, the St. Joe defeated Wheeling Central 5-0 as Abi Hugh scored two goals and assisted on another.
Hugh scored the winning goal unassisted at 21:36, then assisted Mina Smith three minutes later. Laney Whitmore made it 3-0, scoring off a pass from Ava Lee. Hugh scored off an assist by Abby Lee at 51:57. Abby Lee set the score with a goal at 75:01.
Samantha Richbart earned the shutout in goal.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 3 2 - 5
WHEELING CENTRAL 0 0 - 0
HSJ - Hugh unassisted, 21:36
HSJ - Smith (Hugh assist), 24:23
HSJ - Whitmore (Ava Lee assist) 32:36
HSJ - Hugh (Abby Lee assist), 51:57
HSJ - Abby Lee unassisted, 75:01
Shots: HSJ 18, WC 2. Saves: HSJ 2 (Samantha Richbart); WC 16 (Alaina Zende). Corner kicks: HSJ 8, WC 2.
RIPLEY 3, HUNTINGTON HIGH 1: Marissa Riggs gave the Highlanders a 1-0 lead, but the Vikings came back to win.
MINFORD 2, FAIRLAND 1: Ali Brumfield and Haley Knore scored to lift the Falcons to a triumph over the visiting Dragons.
Brumfield gave Minford a 1-0 lead at 42:56, but Fairland tied it 58:46 when Maddie Miller found the net. At 69:24, Knore scored the game winner.