WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Chesapeake's rushing attack once again proved to be too much as the Panthers rolled to a 49-6 win over Symmes Valley Friday at Vikings Field.

The Panthers out-gained Symmes Valley 433 yards to 114 in winning its sixth straight game over its Lawrence County, Ohio non-conference rival. The Vikings have not won in the series since 2013.

Will Todd paced the Panthers with his third 100-yard rushing game of the year with 165 yards on just nine carries. Quarterback Donald Richendollar rushed 10 times for 49 yards and scored three touchdowns in leading Chesapeake (2-1) to a 35-0 halftime advantage.

That lead came despite a fumble on the Vikings 15-yard line in its opening drive but the Division V Chesapeake defense would yield nothing to the Division VII Vikings. Seven of Symmes Valley's nine drives ended in punts with one of those returned by Kamren Harless for a 47-yard score.

Ethan Patterson led Symmes Valley's (2-1) rushing game with 50 yards on five carries including a long of 36-yards that set up the first Vikings touchdown against the Panthers in 14 quarters. Jack Leith, Symmes Valley's senior quarterback had the honor of punching it in from 1-yard out to put his team on the scoreboard in the third period.

Unfortunately for Symmes Valley the halftime deficit started the second half on a running clock.

Chesapeake will open Ohio Valley Conference play next Friday on the road at Gallia Academy while Symmes Valley will host Fairview.

CHESAPEAKE 21 14 0 14 - 49

SYMMES VALLEY 0 0 6 0 - 6

C - Todd 18 run (Wilson kick).

C - Harless 47 punt return (Wilson kick).

C - Richendollar 13 run (Wilson kick).

C - Walsh 27 run (Wilson kick).

C - Richendollar 5 run (Wilson kick).

S - Leith 1 run (kick failed).

C - Richendollar 5 run (Wilson kick).

C - Burnside 33 run (Wilson kick).

Team statistics

C SV

First downs 14 4

Rushes-yards 37-433 38-114

Passes 0-1-0 0-1-1

Passing yards 0 0

Total yards 433 114

Fumbles-lost 3-2 0-0

Penalties-yards 4-40 3-25

Individual Leaders

RUSHING: (C) Todd 9-165, Richendollar 10-49, Harless 9-94, L. Walsh 4-47, Nida 2-53, G. Walsh 1-8, Hicks 1-17, Burnside 2-33, Willis 1-8; (SV) Ferguson 10-13, J. Leith 14-49, Patterson 5-50, Niece 3-(-5), Crum 5-(-3), Owens 1-0, Ross 3-6.

PASSING: (C) Richendollar 0-1; (SV) J. Leith 0-1.

RECEIVING: None.

