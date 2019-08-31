CHESAPEAKE, Ohio - Chesapeake overcame a lightning delay, a long third quarter drive by Oak Hill and 110 penalty yards to down the Oaks, 35-13, in the 2019 season opener for both teams at Phil Davis Field.
Oak Hill scored on its opening drive of the game, finding the end zone after a five play, 57-yard drive. Noah Donley scored from 11-yards out to cap the drive but the extra point failed giving Oak Hill a 6-0 lead.
After sputtering on the opening drive of the game, Chesapeake's offense got everything under control.
The Panthers marched 74 yards to answer the Oaks. Quarterback Donald Richendollar rolled out of the pocket and found Kamren Harless in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first quarter.
Brady Wilson was perfect on his extra points and a punt following Chesapeake's first drive in the second period set the Panthers' defense up for a score. Wilson's 63-yard punt pinned Oak Hill inside its own 1-yard line where one play later Chesapeake's Logan Walsh picked off Oak Hill quarterback Isaac Morgan and returned the interception for a 5-yard score.
With 25 seconds remaining in the half, Harless struck again to give the Panthers a two-score lead before halftime. Harless' 2-yard run gave Chesapeake a 21-6 lead at the break.
After Morgan's two picks in the first half, Oak Hill began the third period keeping the ball on the ground with Donley, Triston Diltz and Keaton Potter sharing carries and marching 61 yards to the Chesapeake 23-yard line when lightning halted the game.
When play resumed Oak Hill capped its drive with an 8-yard score by Diltz that cut the Panthers' lead to 21-13.
The drive came at a cost for Oak Hill, however, as the Oaks burned nearly nine minutes of game clock and used two time outs.
Chesapeake put the game away with a 46-yard run by Donald Richendollar three plays later before the Panthers' defense stood tall in the final quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Harless scored his fourth touchdown of the night on an 8-yard run that put the Panthers up 35-13 with 5:02 remaining in the game.
Oak Hill fumbled and turned the ball over on downs on its final two drives of the contest before Chesapeake salted away the first win in the Chesapeake career of head coach Todd Knipp.
OAK HILL 6 0 7 0 13
CHESAPEAKE 7 14 7 7 35
O Donley 1 run (kick failed).
C Harless 25 pass from Richendollar (Wilson kick).
C Walsh 5 interception return (Wilson kick).
C Harless 2 run (Wilson kick).
O Diltz 8 run (Harden kick).
C Richendollar 46 run (Wilson kick).
C Harless 8 run (Wilson kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
O C
First downs 12 16
Rushes-yards 32-182 51-365
Passes 3-8-2 1-2-0
Passing yards 48 25
Total yards 230 390
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-55 14-110
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (O) Potter 8-31, Diltz 15-96, Donley 10-49, Morgan 2-1, Kerns 1-(-1); (C) Harless 21-73, Walsh 6-19 Richendollar 8-127, Todd 18-144.
PASSING: (O) Morgan 3-8-2 48; (C) Richendollar 1-2-0 25.
RECEIVING: (O) Potter 1-19, Diltz 1-11, Howell 1-18; (C) Harless 1-25.