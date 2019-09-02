Making his head coaching debut at his alma mater, Lucas' host Hornets held the visiting River Valley Raiders without an offensive touchdown, amassed more than 400 yards of offense and scored the game's final 25 points en route to a 32-7 season-opening victory on Friday night inside LeMaster Stadium.
"I thought our kids played really hard. I would be lying if I said it wasn't an emotional time for me, because it was the first one (game)," Lucas said. "Coal Grove has always been home. I've been around here all my life. We had to make some adjustments when we did and I thought they executed well on both sides of the ball, and I was really proud of them. They (Raiders) are vastly improved from last year, but I was pleased with how we kept our focus for the entire game, especially throughout the delay."
The Hornets scored the final 25 points in the final 37 minutes and 34 seconds, and withstood a 55-minute weather delay in the second quarter by dominating both sides of the ball following it.
Coal Grove gained 405 total yards, including 284 rushing on 52 carries.
Austin Stapleton struck for 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and Austin Stormes - on 10 totes and 53 yards with five receptions for 74 yards - scored on an 8-yard run with a minute-and-a-half left in the first quarter to give the Hornets the lead for good.
"Those two backs, we feel good about those guys. They can really do some damage from the backfield spot," said Lucas.
Cory Borders, making his first start at quarterback for the graduated Nate Harmon, completed 8 of 14 passes for 117 yards. His 6-yard completion to Jarren Hicks with five minutes remaining in the third quarter capped the scoring at 32-7.
Coal Grove outgained the Raiders 405-117 and stymied the injury-riddled Raiders to 33 rushing yards on 20 attempts. The Hornets held a hefty 25-5 advantage in first downs, and forced the Raiders into four punts with three turnovers.
The second of two lost first-quarter fumbles, with 6:42 to play, produced the Hornets' first touchdown. River Valley quarterback Jordan Burns completed a swing pass in the end zone, but Justin Hicks hit Jared Reese and jarred the ball loose, as Logan Sizemore recovered.
The Raiders' only score occurred just 15 seconds after Coal Grove struck first, when Cole Young returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards untouched up the middle, but the Hornets hit back with a 55-yard, 10-play scoring drive that spanned five minutes and 53 seconds. Coal Grove mixed runs with Stapleton and Stormes, as Stormes scored from eight yards away with 1:34 left in the first quarter. J.C. Damron made his second of two successful extra point kicks to make it 14-7, giving the Hornets the lead for good.
RIVER VALLEY 7 0 0 0 7
COAL GROVE 14 6 12 0 32
CG - Logan Sizemore, fumble recovery in end zone (J.C. Damron kick)
RV - Cole Young, 85-yard kickoff return (Trae Russell kick)
CG - Austin Stormes, 8-yard run (J.C. Damron kick)
CG - Austin Stapleton, 13-yard run (pass failed)
CG - Austin Stapleton, 1-yard run (kick failed)
CG - Jarren Hicks, 6-yard pass from Cory Borders (kick blocked)
Team statistics
RV CG
First downs 5 25
Rushes-yards 20-33 52-284
Passing yards 84 121
Total yards 117 405
Cmp-Att-Int. 5-15-1 9-16-1
Fumbles-lost 3-2 3-0
Penalties-yards 9-85 6-40
Punts-average 4-38.25 2-33
Individual Leaders
RUSHING - River Valley: Jordan Burns 7-3, Will Hash 5-1, Ryan Jones 3-10, Cole Young 1-8, Michael Conkle 1-8, Jared Reese 1-3, Team 2-0; Coal Grove: Austin Stapleton 19-115 2TD, Austin Stormes 10-53 TD, Cory Borders 5-50, Clay Ferguson 4-26, Trey Hunt 4-15, Chase Hall 4-5, Malachai Wheeler 3-10, Justin Hicks 2-9, Braylen Stuntebeck 1-1
PASSING - River Valley: Jordan Burns 5-15-1-84; Coal Grove: Cory Borders 8-14-1-117 TD, Clay Ferguson 1-1-0-4, Braylen Stuntebeck 0-1-0-0
RECEIVING - River Valley: Brandon Call 2-49, Cole Young 1-29, Will Hash 1-10, Jared Reese 1-(-4); Coal Grove: Austin Stormes 5-74, Justin Hicks 1-32, Malachai Wheeler 2-9, Jarren Hicks 1-6